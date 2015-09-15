Netflix‘s Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black has dropped its Season 2 teaser trailer. Season 2’s premiere comes as Season 1 dropped last year in two batches, Part 1 and Part 2.

Though we don’t have the full synopsis for the season yet, here’s a brief logline:

Tyler Perry’s smash hit returns to Netflix with higher stakes, more drama, and a new H.B.I.C. (and the B is for Bellarie). Put some respect on her name and trust no one when season 2 premieres on Netflix September 11.

Who is expected to return for Season 2?

Season 2 cast members are expected to include returning stars Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Ashley Versher and George Middlebrook.

How did Season 1 Part 2 of ‘Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black’ end?

Per Netflix, Part 2 of Season 1 saw “the ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning,” with “Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, ” becoming “an unstoppable force of vengeance on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister.”

As we previously reported, Part 2 of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 1 ended with Horace (Ricco Ross) marrying Kimmie (Williams) so that the rest of his family would receive his empire and shares.

In his hospital bed, he reveals to the family that Kimmie is not only his new wife, but their new boss.

Watch the teaser trailer below: