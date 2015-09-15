Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas starring LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indréa, Porscha Coleman, Briana Price and Jennifer Sears, has dropped its first trailer. The BET+ series is a spinoff of Tyler Perry’s Sistas at BET.

As we previously reported, the series is the first original from Perry’s now-expanded deal with BET Media Group. The series stars RonReaco Lee, DeVon Franklin, Donovan Christie Jr. and Robert Christopher Riley also star in the show.

What’s ‘Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas’ about?

The Tyler Perry Studios series is created, written, and directed by Perry. He also executive produces.

Here’s the show’s logline: “Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas follows five close friends—Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette—as they navigate life, love, and the challenges that come with divorce, marriage, and dating. As they lean on each other through heartbreak and healing, their biggest test comes from within their own circle, challenging their loyalty, character, and true bond of sisterhood.”

Who are the characters in ‘Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas’

Here’s the full official descriptions for the characters:

Letoya Luckett as Rasheda

“Graceful, strong-willed, and endlessly compassionate, Rasheda is the beloved First Lady of God’s Light Christian Church. A pillar of faith and elegance, she stands proudly beside her husband, Pastor Jefferson, as both a devoted partner and a guiding light in her community.”

Khadeen Indréa as Geneva

“Geneva is a powerhouse partner at her law firm—sharp, poised, and always ten steps ahead. As she juggles the demands of motherhood, she also faces the quiet complexities of marriage with William, all while maintaining her trademark grace and composure.”

Porscha Coleman as Naomi

“High-strung, unapologetic, and a force of nature, Naomi is a woman scorned—and she’s not done fighting. Recently divorced and still burning with fury toward her ex-husband Franklin, she channels her pain into power, refusing to be silenced or sidelined.”

Briana Price as Tiffany

“A devoted single mother with a child in college, Tiffany is a loyal friend and hardworking realtor striving to rebuild her life. In the wake of a difficult divorce from her absentee husband, she’s determined to stay afloat—facing each day with quiet strength, resilience, and unwavering grace.”

Jennifer Sears as Bridgette

“Compassionate, dependable, and deeply loyal, Bridgette is the quiet backbone of God’s Light Christian Church, serving faithfully as Rasheda’s trusted assistant. A devoted friend with a heart for service, she balances grace and grit in equal measure.”

RonReaco Lee as William

“Charming, polished, and ever the devoted father, William is Geneva’s husband and a hands-on parent to their daughter, Anika. On the surface, he and Geneva share a picture-perfect marriage.”

Devon Franklin as Pastor Jefferson

“Pastor Jefferson leads God’s Light Christian Church with conviction and confidence, respected by his congregation for his commanding presence. But at home, his devotion to the pulpit often overshadows his marriage to Rasheda, leaving her feeling overlooked and unimportant.”

Donovan Christie Jr. as Franklin

“Wealthy, arrogant, and unbothered, Franklin is Naomi’s ex-husband who’s already remarried—and he knows exactly how deep that wound cuts. With calculated cruelty, he flaunts his new wife at every turn, relishing any chance to remind Naomi that he’s moved on—whether she has or not.”

Robert Christopher Riley as Javon

“Charming and cunning, Javon is a newly divorced friend from Geneva and William’s past—back after five long years with a smile that hides his true intentions. He’s not just visiting; he’s here to reclaim what—or who—he believes was always meant to be his.”

When does the show premiere?

Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas premieres on BET on June 9, the same day as the 2025 BET Awards. It begins streaming on BET+ the next day on June 10.

Watch the trailer below: