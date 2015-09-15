BET’s Tyler Perry comedy series, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living are returning to BET this week for the second half of their current seasons, Blavity’s Shadow and Act can exclusively report. Tyler Perry’s House of Payne will be back to finish off Season 11 and Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living will wrap up Season 5.

The shows, which both rank as the top 2 scripted comedies on cable for key Black demos, will be back on March 25 at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. respectively.

Description for ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ midseason premiere

In the “Trick or No Treats” episode of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, “Curtis surprises Ella with a new gift that brings unexpected results. Calvin struggles with whether he and Laura are ready to walk down the aisle.” The series’ cast includes LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Demetria McKinney, Allen Payne, Larramie “Doc” Shaw and China Anne McClain.

Description for ‘Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living’ midseason premiere

Photo: Wilbert “Jay” Johnson/BET/Tyler Vision, LLC

In the “Total Knockout” episode of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, “Jeremy enters a charity boxing match, only to find out his opponent is Leah’s wealthy ex. Mr. Brown hires someone huge and unexpected as his trainer. Meanwhile, Reginald is on a quest to regain his youth and solicits Philip to give him a new look.” The series stars J. Anthony Brown, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck and Alex Henderson.

Check out the promo for the midseason returns below: