Showtime might have saved Uncoupled, starring Neil Patrick Harris and Tisha Campbell, from its Netflix cancellation, but now Showtime has given the show the axe.

Deadline reports that Uncoupled has been cancelled ahead of its second season production. Sources to Deadline state that 10 scripts were already mostly written and production was set to start in May. The cancellation also comes after the show’s creative team retooled the series for months in order to meet Showtime’s approval.

According to Harris last June, the second season of the series was initially supposed to start filming last July, but was delayed because of the writers’ strike. Now, the series has joined the graveyard of series canceled by Showtime ahead of airing. That graveyard already includes The Wood series and King Shaka, as well as series which already aired for multiple seasons like Ziwe, The First Lady and Winning Time.

Uncoupled stars Harris as a gay man finding his way through mid-life singledom in New York City after being unexpectedly dumped by his partner of 17 years. Starring alongside Harris and Campbell are Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden.