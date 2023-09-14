‘Under A Dark Sun’ ending explained

Netflix’s European thriller, Under A Dark Sun, debuted earlier this month, quickly becoming one of the platform’s most talked about limited series. The French-language mystery shot into Netflix’s U.S. Top 10, surprising viewers with its noir-inspired storytelling. It also has the rich visuals of southern France, which is complemented by a seemingly endless chain of family secrets. The show, created by Nils-Antoine Sambuc, is a six-episode, popular miniseries which blends family tragedy, intriguing mystery and scandalous drama.

The cast features rising star Ava Baya as the lead character Alba, alongside the legendary Isabelle Adjani who plays the sharp and unpredictable character Béatrice. Supporting roles from Guillaume Gouix (Mathieu Lasserre), Thibault de Montalembert (Arnaud Lasserre) and Louise Coldefy (Manon Lasserre) all help to flesh out the tangled Lasserre family tree. Critics have already praised the show’s performances and atmospheric style, but the ending may have been unclear for some viewers. So, what really happened in Under A Dark Sun? Let’s break it down, but beware; spoilers are ahead.

How many episodes are in ‘Under A Dark Sun’?

Under A Dark Sun is a tightly packed six-episode limited series. Each installment is about 45-50 minutes long, making it ideal for a weekend binge. Despite its short run, the series attempts to tackle a pretty dense plot loaded with revelations, flashbacks and emotional reckonings. So while the concise episode count helps keep the pacing brisk, some viewers may find that the narrative could benefit from a slightly longer format. Certain narratives, like that of Béatrice’s backstory or Léo’s emotional turmoil, could come off as rushed or underdeveloped. However, for those interested, the six-episode structure may be ideal since tension builds quickly and rarely lets up until the final scene.

Who killed Arnaud?

The mystery at the center of Under A Dark Sun is the murder of Arnaud Lasserre, the powerful and morally corrupt patriarch of the Lasserre family. He is depicted as a domineering figure who ruled his flower empire and dysfunctional family through manipulation and secrecy. Then viewers are introduced to Alba, a woman who may have a motive to kill him. After all, she was left to struggle without the help of the wealthy family for years, only to be suddenly thrust into their toxicity.

However, as the investigation into Arnaud’s death unfolds, layers of deceit and generational trauma begin to surface. The ultimate revelation comes near the end of the series – Manon, Arnaud’s granddaughter, is the true killer. She murdered Manon in cold blood to avenge her mother, Joséphine, who was forcibly institutionalized by Arnaud years earlier to hide family secrets.

Manon’s act is not one of impulse; it is a calculated, deliberate execution of vengeance. And in a shocking twist, Manon infiltrates Alba’s legal team under the guise of being her lawyer. Mind you, Alba only needs said legal team to defend herself from the accusations of killing Arnaud. But this position gave Manon access to Alba’s defense and the entire judicial process surrounding the case. She uses this power to manipulate the case and protect herself from prosecution.

What happens at the end of the Netflix original series?

The final episode of Under A Dark Sun delivers a whirlwind of emotional and narrative resolution. But it also provides a heavy dose of moral ambiguity. The core of the conflicts in the show rests on two devastating reveals: Alba’s true parentage and the full extent of Manon’s manipulations. First, Alba learns that she is not Arnaud’s daughter after all, but she is a part of the family. Instead, she learns that she is the child of Mathieu, Arnaud’s son, and Nadia, a woman who once worked on the flower farm. So this makes Manon her cousin. But Arnaud has hidden the truth for decades to avoid scandal. And surprisingly, it is revealed that Alba is a part of his will, but only due to the insistence (aka blackmailing) of her mother.

Then came the second big surprise. Alba’s youngest son, Léo, ends up killing Hadrien, Manon’s brother. But this happens when he mistakes him for the person who previously kidnapped him due to a tattoo. Yet the person who actually kidnapped him was actually Manon, who has the exact same distinct tattoo. So although Hadrien was actually innocent, his life was taken in place of someone else. Then Manon and Alba strike a deal. The two women decide to frame the dead Hadrien for both Arnaud’s murder and Léo’s kidnapping. The justification? They figure that since he is already gone, it is best to protect the living. This unsettling pact definitely leaves justice in the dust but ensures that they will all come out of the situation unscathed.

‘Under A Dark Sun’ ending explained

The final scenes of Under A Dark Sun show Alba working in a restaurant, attempting to rebuild a regular life. While Léo and Alba quietly get back to normal, Nadia, Alba’s mother, purchases the Lasserre estate. So in a symbolic reversal, the very woman who Arnaud rejected from the family decades ago owns the land he once gatekept. Yet despite these assumed resolutions to the initial dilemmas at hand, the show never lets viewers feel at peace. The truth has once again been buried, and although the characters are freer, their issues are not completely resolved.

Is ‘Under A Dark Sun’ worth watching?

Under A Dark Sun certainly is not your typical murder mystery. It doesn’t work to reward viewers with a neat ending. There isn’t necessarily a satisfying ending, but instead, it plunges headfirst into the uncomfortable truths of the Lasserre family. If you appreciate morally complex narratives, stunning backdrops and stories that explore the consequences of family turmoil, then it may be for you. Even if that’s not your go-to type of watch, the performances make it worth the time. There is a quiet strength to the characters, but the show overall subverts the viewer’s expectations. Just when you think you’ve figured it out, the circumstances change.

The pace is unrelenting. But the series does allow for some moments of intimacy and reflection. These moments are mostly in the final episode. If you’re someone who prefers clean-cut resolutions and heroic justice, this show may not be for you. Under A Dark Sun is less about solving a crime and more about examining the emotional fallout from generations of unresolved manipulation and abuse.