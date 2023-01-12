Jenna Ortega is channeling her dark side once again in the trailer for Season 2 of the Netflix hit, Wednesday.

The series gets even spookier as Wednesday develops even more psychic powers that hint at tragedy.

In the new trailer below, Wednesday is actually happy (as much as she can show) about going back to Nevermore Academy. But right when she thinks she has everything figured out, there are new twists and turns, including Wednesday’s mysterious black tears that lead to her seeing a sad future.

Everything we know about ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

According to the official logline:

Wednesday Addams (Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.

Who stars in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2?

Along with Ortega, the series also stars Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor and Hunter Doohan. Season 2 guest stars include Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Haley Joel Osment, Frances O’Connor and Lady Gaga.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as creators/showrunners, with Tim Burton serving as executive producer and director.

When do Part 1 and Part 2 of ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 premiere?

Wednesday debuts Aug. 6 for Part 1 and Sept. 3 for Part 2. Watch the trailer below: