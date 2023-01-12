Usher ready to get us so caught up in his upcoming television project.

Variety reports that fresh after his successful Super Bowl halftime show, Usher is developing a currently untitled drama series based on his music. He’s developing the show with Universal Content Productions (UCP), a division of Universal Studio Group. Mad Massive Entertainment’s Selwyn Seyfu Hinds and Katie Zucker are executive producing with KMei Productions’ Kenny Meiselas.

The series is described as focusing on “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home.”

“The series will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart,” the logline continued.

Usher said in a statement how he hopes his music continues to impact his fans in a television dramatic format.

“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” he said. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

Usher is currently finishing up his Las Vegas residency and will embark on his “Past Present Future” tour staring Aug. 20 in Washington D.C. He is also the new face of SKIMS undergarments and just released his ninth studio album, Coming Home.