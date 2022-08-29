Want more Vanderpump? You got it.

Lisa Vanderpump and the hand-selected staff of her French estate, Chateau Rosabelle, are coming to Hulu in a new unscripted docudrama series, Vanderpump Villa.

The new series will document the staff working, living, and playing at the exclusive French estate. The staff fills every role needed for a quality hospitality experience, including executive chefs, mixologists and housekeepers.

“Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7”, reads the description. Viewers can look forward to firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau, with outrageous confrontations and drama sprinkled throughout.

While the staff figures out how to balance their personal lives with work duties, Vanderpump will evaluate whether this team can make her “pop-up” experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire. And although the chateau is in the French countryside, the staff hail from the States.

Vanderpump will executive produce under her Villa Rosa production banner, and the series will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions. Entertainment 360 is also attached as a producer. Hulu has not announced a premiere date for the series as of yet.