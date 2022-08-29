Paramount Global’s Viacom claims that Zeus Network‘s game show Bad vs. Wild, hosted by Nick Cannon, is a rip-off of its popular MTV comedy TV show Wild ‘N Out.
The series features cast members and hosts from other Zeus shows like Baddies, Joseline’s Cabaret, Aunt Tea Podcast, and special guests who compete in various games “to settle pre-existing beefs,” per the show’s website. The participants split into two teams called “Bad” and “Wild.” They go head to head and a well-known artist performs at the show’s end, which is obviously similar to the setup of Wild ‘N Out. Cannon also executive produces and hosts the show.
Per the lawsuit, Viacom alleges that Zeus effectively lifted nearly all of Wild ‘N Out‘s elements to develop Bad v. Wild, Billboard reported. It’s worth noting that Cannon created Wild ‘N Out and still hosts the show, which debuted on MTV in 2005. According to the complaint, the two shows are “extremely similar,” the new logo for Bad v. Wild “copies the look, typeface, and arrangement,” and the shows’ formats and stage designs are “nearly identical.”
“In an era where original content is at a premium, Zeus has chosen the path of least resistance: stealing the fruits of Viacom’s goodwill and decades of labor and innovation, and pawning it off as its own original idea for its own financial gain,” attorneys representing Viacom wrote, according to Billboard.
Viacom alleges that Zeus was “poaching” Cannon for a show filled with “offensive and inappropriate content that glorifies violence, objectifies women, and perpetuates insidious stereotypes.”
“The potential damage to Viacom and Wild ‘N Out cannot be overstated,” the lawyers added. “This blatant copying and association with offensive content threaten to erode two decades of Viacom’s carefully built reputation and goodwill. It is an attack not just on Viacom’s intellectual property, but on its very brand identity.”
Viacom’s attorneys assert that under his Wild ‘N Out contract, Cannon can’t engage in activities that could “tarnish” his image as the show’s host or allow him to repurpose any characters or materials from the series in other projects. The lawsuit alleges that Cannon breached his contract by producing and hosting Bad v. Wild. Instead of suing him directly, Viacom is holding Zeus responsible, accusing the network of “intentional interference.”
“Zeus — having previously violated exclusivity provisions when working with Viacom talent, and having knowledge of industry custom and practice — was aware that Mr. Cannon is under contract,” the company’s lawyers wrote. “The damage caused by Zeus’s interference with Mr. Cannon’s contract is magnified by the wave of negative publicity which emanated from Zeus’s unoriginal content and colorist and sizeist stereotyping.”
Nor Zeus Network or Cannon have responded to Viacom’s lawsuit at this time.