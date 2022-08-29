Viacom alleges that Zeus was “poaching” Cannon for a show filled with “offensive and inappropriate content that glorifies violence, objectifies women, and perpetuates insidious stereotypes.”

“The potential damage to Viacom and Wild ‘N Out cannot be overstated,” the lawyers added. “This blatant copying and association with offensive content threaten to erode two decades of Viacom’s carefully built reputation and goodwill. It is an attack not just on Viacom’s intellectual property, but on its very brand identity.”