Victorious fans can expect a new spinoff coming their way.

Deadline reports that Daniella Monet will reprise her Victorious role as Trina Vega in the upcoming Nickelodeon series with the working title Hollywood Arts.

The series follows Trina as she returns to her alma mater, a performing arts high school, as one of the school’s newest teachers.

It’s important to note that Dan Schneider, the embroiled Nickelodeon exec and creator who became the subject of Quiet on the Set for his harassment of child actors, is not involved in the new spinoff.

Monet will executive produce with writers Jake Farrow and Samantha Martin.

According to the article, both writers are part of the Nickelodeon family, with Farrow working on both Victorious and spinoff Sam & Cat, and Martin working on Henry Danger and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder.

The original 2010 series starred Tori Vega (Victoria Justice) as a student at Hollywood Arts High School with her older sister Trina (Monet) and a group of diverse friends.

The cast included Ariana Grande, Avan Jogia, Leon Thomas III, Elizabeth Gillies and Matt Bennett.