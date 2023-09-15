A new season of Virgin River is coming to Netflix as viewers await the show’s return.

The show’s sixth season will premiere on the streamer later this year and will continue to follow the events leading up to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack’s (Martin Henderson) wedding.

“Christmas is coming early,” Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Netflix’s Tudum. “We’re trying to hit all the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal dinner.”

What is Virgin River Season 6 going to be about?

Here’s the official logline for Season 6 of the series:

Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.

Who stars in the show?

Based on the Virgin River book series by Robyn Carr, the show also stars Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure and Mark Ghanime

What is different about season 6?

Joining the cast for this season of Virgin River are Jessica Roth and Callum Kerr. They will play young Sarah and Everett, Mel’s parents, who meet and fall in love during the 1970s.

“Mel and Jack will advance on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly’s (Lynda Boyd) farm into their ultimate dream home,” said Smith told Tudum of forthcoming season.

Just a few months after Virgin River’s Season 5 Christmas-themed episodes, the new installment, which starts in mid-December, will take place deeper in the springtime. Smith notes that this period is known as one of growth and change, much like what the characters are experiencing.

“The big new mystery character this season is Mel’s biological father, Everett Reid, who is carrying a long-held secret,” said Smith.

When does the new season of ‘Virgin River’ premiere?

On Dec. 19, Virgin River returns to Netflix for its sixth season.