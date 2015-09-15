CBS has renewed Watson, starring Morris Chestnut, for a second season.

The new season will air during the 2025-2026 television season.

Per CBS, the show “averages 6.79 million viewers each week according to Nielsen season-to-date most current data,” and the premiere episode, which aired after the AFC Championship game, “has been seen by 18.7 million multiplatform viewers in live plus 35 days of viewing, making it CBS’ most-watched scripted episode of the 2024-25 season.” It is also the most-streamed scripted episode of any CBS series this season on Paramount+

Who else stars in ‘Watson’?

Aside from Chestnut, the series stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coster and Rochelle Aytes. It is a CBS Studios production. Craig Sweeny is the showrunner and executive produces.

Other executive producers are Chestnut, Sallie Patrick, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment, and Brian Morewitz.

What Morris Chestnut said about ‘Watson’ in a prior interview

In a previous interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, Chestnut said of working on the show, “I’m able to have a little bit more of a voice in the whole entire process of the show, which is always great. It’s a very unique and ambitious show, just in and of itself, because we’re a serialized procedural show to where we’re presented with a medical mystery, and we have to solve that by the end of the show.”

Other renewed CBS scripted series include Tracker, Ghosts, George and Mandy’s First Marriage, Matlock, Elsbeth, NCIS, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney. New series for the season are Boston Blue and Fire Country. The Neighborhood has also been renewed for its last season.