Nick Cannon has a ton of jobs, and he’s added another one with Season 2 of We Playin’ Spades. The Wild N’ Out creator has teamed up with Courtney Bee to play the card games over drinks, food, and good conversation with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Reminiscent of your family card game over trash talk, intense rules, and a bunch of screaming, this is one show you don’t want to miss.

Cannon and Bee have a knack for getting their guests to spill good tea, go deep convos, and keep the jokes coming. But most importantly, they discover who can bring it at the spades table! The co-hosts spoke with Blavity about what to expect this season of the show.

For Cannon, he says a show centered on spades and conversation is a no-brainer. “It’s for Black folks. This is us, for the culture,” he told us. “It’s a determining factor to see how connected you are, because anybody who understands the experience, even if they don’t know how to play, they’re surrounding the table engaged in what’s going down. It’s not just about the game. It’s also about the entertainment of the conversation that comes with the game.”

Some moments from this season have already gone viral. In their episode, featuring Tiffany Haddish, she told a story of pretending to be Halle Berry’s housekeeper and selling off panties on eBay posed as the Oscar winner’s. Bee and Cannon say there are more great guests, and they both settle on one gospel great: Kirk Franklin.

“He was teasing. Y’all aren’t going to want to miss him,” Bee said. “Charleston White was good. I liked Flame Monroe. DDG was so much fun.”

And of course, there’s no good spades game without drinks. But rest assured, there’s no alcohol involved for Cannon. “Grape soda for me. It’s all backyard beverages. I don’t drink alcohol, but for our guests, if somebody wants a little Hennessy or anything like that, we try to accommodate. But as for me, I’m on a natural sugar high. I just got grape soda.”

Bee is the exact opposite, and proud of it, saying, “Nick don’t drink, but I do. I like a little Casamigos. I will throw on a little soda to make it fizzle. And then you put a little fresh strawberry in and make a cocktail.”

We Playin’ Spades is available wherever you get your podcasts.