Amazon MGM Studios has announced Counsel Culture, the podcast-turned-talk show by Nick Cannon, will premiere June 6 on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee.

Per the studio, the show “seeks to help destigmatize topics around male mental health, will address issues including grief, loyalty, financial security, marriage, trust, and emotional vulnerability. During each half-hour episode, Cannon will be joined by different guest co-hosts and together they will discuss timely topics influencing society and impacting their own well-being.”

All nine episodes of the series will drop on premiere day.

Here’s the official description:

Counsel Culture, the series, brings Cannon’s podcast to television with a variety of experts encouraging open conversations about subjects often considered taboo. The episodes are moderated by Cannon and rely upon the knowledge of doctors, therapists and psychiatrists, as well as the lived experience of guest panelists.

Panelists include: Howie Mandel, former NBA star Lamar Odom, singer Ne-Yo, NFL star receiver DeSean Jackson, artist and entreprenuer Ray-J, singer-songwriter August Alsina, therapist Stephan Speaks, BEAM founder Yolo Akili Robinson, psychic medium John Edward, grief expert David Kessler, comedian Tim Chantarangsu, relationship expert Terri Cole, comedian and actor Godfrey, licensed therapist and author John Kim, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian, NFL legend T.J. Slaughter, former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley, NBA star Matt Barnes and licensed therapist and author John Kim.

“I created Counsel Culture to help destigmatize male mental health. It’s a safe space and a brave place to allow men to discuss their emotions and allow themselves to learn, grow and heal,” said Cannon. “Instead of canceling each other, we are counseling each other. We have a rotating panel where we will discuss necessary topics, and nothing is off limits.”

Counsel Culture is produced by NCredible and Amazon MGM Studios. The series is executive produced by Nick Cannon, Benjamin Sumpter and Michael Goldman. Edgar Martin is the director.

Watch the trailer below: