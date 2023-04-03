Ortega, 22, played Tara Carpenter in 2022’s Scream and Scream VI. In an interview with The Cut, she revealed that her decision to opt out of Scream VII in November 2023 was more about the issues surrounding her co-star Melissa Barrera than her shooting schedule.

Ortega’s exit from Scream 7 was about her co-star Melissa Barrera

“It had nothing to do with pay or scheduling,” Ortega said. “The Melissa stuff was happening, and it was all kind of falling apart. If Scream VII wasn’t going to be with that team of directors and those people I fell in love with, then it didn’t seem like the right move for me in my career at the time.”