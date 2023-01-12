Wendy Raquel Robinson is joining the upcoming Wayans father-son sitcom Poppa’s House.

Variety reports that the CBS sitcom stars Damon Wayans and his son and fellow actor Damon Wayans Jr. as a father and son who still maintain a close relationship despite both being adults with separate lives. According to the official description, which Shadow and Act reported in 2023:

Legendary talk show host and happily divorced ‘Poppa’ (Wayans) has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host (Essence Atkins) is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.”

Robinson, a sitcom veteran from The Game and The Steve Harvey Show, has been cast as Poppa’s ex-wife and the mother of his adult son, Junior. No other information has been given out about her character, but she is being joined by Tetona Jackson, who will portray Junior’s wife, Nina.

Poppa’s House, which is part of CBS’ new drama and sitcom lineup for the 2024/25 television season, is set to debut on CBS Oct. 21 at 8:30 p.m.