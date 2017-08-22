Weruche Opia is the latest to join the cast of Riz Ahmed’s upcoming comedy series for Prime Video

In addition to starring in the series, Ahmed serves as the writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner alongside fellow executive producer Ben Karlin. Opia’s casting was announced exclusively by Variety along with that of The Umbrella Academy star Rita Arya.

Here’s the official description of the series:

The series follows Shah Latif, a struggling actor on the cusp of landing the role of a lifetime, only to find himself thrust into a full blown existential crisis and trippy conspiracy thriller all at the same time.

Arya and Opia join a cast that already includes Guz Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Aasiya Shah and Sajid Hasan.

Opia is probably most known for her role in Michaela Coel’s Emmy-winning HBO series I May Destroy You, and she recently portrayed Coretta Scott King in Nat Geo’s Genius: MLK/X.