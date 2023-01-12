The final season of The Umbrella Academy is upon us, and stars Emmy Raver-Lampman and Elliot Page talked about how the relationship between their characters Allison and Viktor is being challenged once again.

The two stars spoke with Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum about their characters’ intense sibling relationship.

“I think of their relationship and these ups and downs that they’ve had these moments where the’ve really hurt each other and betrayed each other and also these moments where you see incredible profound empathy and love and care,” said Page. “I think we see a pendulum swing between these two characters that is representing so many of thes core dynamics, all of which were created by Reginald.”

“It’s been such a beautiful journey to go on with Elliot and with Victor and Allison overall this season,” Lampman added. “I feel like we both start each season [saying], ‘What are we getting into this season?’ [We go in] knowing that either we’re going to be on the same side of the road or there’s a highway between us.”

She added that she and Page are “the closest of friends” outside of their characters’ relationship. But, she added that it can be fun to go against each other on set because of their close friendship. She also added that the turbulent relationship their characters have is not unlike some families’ dynamics.

“I think that dynamic is very real,” she said. “That dynamic exists in a lot of familial relationships.”

Watch the full interview with The Umbrella Academy cast above.

The series also stars Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross as the Umbrella Academy and their father Reginald come together once again to save the world. According to the official synopsis:

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

The Umbrella Academy comes back to Netflix on Aug. 8.