Few political figures have burned as brightly or chaotically as Toronto’s most controversial mayor. Nearly a decade after his headlining time at Toronto City Hall, those unfamiliar with his unprecedented reign are wondering, what did Rob Ford do that caused him to generate so many headlines? Netflix’s latest documentary Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem premiered on June 17, diving into the story behind the viral clips, late-night show appearances and jaw dropping press conferences.

Beneath the surface lies a much deeper narrative all about addiction, power and how the media can play a hand in shaping a public figure’s rise or fall in society. But before pressing play on Trainwreck, here’s what to know about Rob Ford’s rise to fame, legacy and the struggles he faced outside of his political life.

Former Canadian politician is the subject of Netflix’s new ‘Trainwreck’ documentary

Netflix has been exposing all types of significant events under the banner of their Trainwreck anthology documentary series. Each installation is a refreshing take on a situation that was once a cultural sensation, such as the 2021 Astroworld Tragedy. The recently released Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem release has sparked some debate. Rob Ford, the late former mayor of Toronto who made headlines worldwide in the 2010s, has been put back into the spotlight once again, as Netflix delves into his tumultuous time in office. This explosive investigation revisits his larger-than-life personality and string of attention-grabbing scandals, which captivated his constituents and the internet.

From public intoxication to famous video exposés, Ford’s behavior surely overshadowed his political impact. To many, his conduct turned City Hall into a spectacle, but through the eyes of other observers, he showed signs of a man in clear need of mental health support. This documentary provides a more comprehensive look at all the chaos surrounding the media frenzy, political drama and even the personal demons that overtook Rob Ford’s career and life. Beyond the controversy, he was a complex figure whose popularity among voters never waned. Ford left a lasting impact on Toronto’s political landscape, so it’s important to look back at the basics to understand what molded his legacy.

What was Rob Ford’s political party? When was he mayor?

Rob Ford was a wild card in many aspects of life, particularly in his political career. It is a surprise he went into politics at all, since his family owned a printing firm and he had only served in senior management positions. But his father, Doug Ford Sr, might have set an example for his son at an early age since he was a businessman and member of Ontario’s provincial parliament. According to the BBC, after dropping out of school to take care of his sister, who was a heroin addict, Rob made his transition into politics.

In 2000, the people elected him to the city council to represent Etobicoke. He is remembered for his notable and vocal stance on fiscally conservative values. In 2010, Rob was elected mayor of Toronto, with a 47% vote. Suburban support for his potential tax-cutting policies catapulted the politician into the position. He was officially an independent while in Toronto municipal politics, since those elections are nonpartisan. But his political views leaned more towards right-wing conservative principles. For example, he advocated for reducing government spending instead of utilizing funding for things like transit expansion, as The Canadian Encyclopedia reports.

Are Doug Ford and Rob Ford related?

Doug Ford is Rob’s brother, who stood by his side during his years in office and beyond. The two supported each other throughout the scandal and even made a name for themselves politically as a pair. When asked about the documentary’s release, Doug expressed distaste with the production.

As Global News reports, Doug stated that, “Poor Rob’s been dead for nine years, and they just want to keep going after him. It’s just disgusting. Leave the guy alone, let him rest in peace, let his family rest in peace.” So, although the controversy surrounding his brother’s personal struggles undoubtedly impacted the entire Ford family negatively for quite some time, Doug still protects his brother even after his passing.

What did the Toronto mayor do that was so controversial?

Much of the controversy surrounding Rob Ford had to do with his outlandish behavior and drug use. As the BBC describes, Rob was adamantly in denial of any drug use when rumors first started spreading. But eventually the truth caught up with him. In May 2013, there were reports and rumors about a video showing the politician smoking from a crack cocaine pipe. Only a few months later, police got hold of the video in question, but Ford dismissed calls for him to step down from his position. He and his family claimed that the instances did not impact his work for the city.

Shortly thereafter, another video revealed Ford bad-mouthing an unspecified person and making threats, which marked the beginning of his social and political descent. Allegations of racially abusive language, sexual propositions and threats followed, but it seemed as though his political career was still carrying on. Yet despite all this and some instances of drunken misconduct and public intoxication, he still launched his re-election campaign in April 2014.

How did Rob Ford die?

On top of Ford’s battle with addiction (which he received help for in early 2014 at a rehabilitation center), he had some aggressive health issues, per The Canadian Encyclopedia. In September 2014, he was admitted to the hospital for unbearable pain in his abdomen. Just days later, Ford dropped out of the mayoral race, which his brother Doug continued instead, per the BBC. But that was not the end of his political career. After receiving his diagnosis for liposarcoma, he continued to serve the people. Instead of running for the mayoral position, he ran for a seat on the city council and won.

He continued to receive chemotherapy treatment for his cancer, but after undergoing surgery for a cancerous tumor in May 2015, Ford was still not in the clear. Doctors confirmed that cancerous growths came back after the surgery. He then entered a clinical trial to treat his aggressive form of cancer, but unfortunately, he passed in March 2016 at just 46 years old.

Where is Renata Ford now?

Rob Ford’s public life was filled with turmoil and troubles, but according to reports, so was his marriage. When they met as students at Scarlett Heights Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke, Ontario, Renata Brejniak was just a friend. Over the years, and after a divorce from a Polish man in 1996, their relationship changed to a more romantic connection, as Moviedelic cites. In 2000, the two married in All Saints Roman Catholic Church in Etobicoke, and they welcomed two children. While the public generally considered their lives together a mystery since Renata was seldom seen out, things began to take a turn for the worse.

In 2008, Rob was actually charged with assault and threatening to kill his wife, then in 2011 some other domestic disturbances occurred. Although she has never publicly acknowledged the reportedly darker side of their relationship, she has seemingly found peace. Just as she did in the years Rob was alive, she still plays an active role in local politics. In fact, during 2019, she ran as a candidate for Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada (PPC). She did not win, but the move was a bold political statement as she has privately raised her children and remained under the radar.

Today she is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. Renata has even been the cause of some family conflict, which has made headlines. In 2016, she filed a $16.5 million lawsuit against Doug Ford. She alleged that Doug had improperly distributed Rob’s estate as the executor. To this day, it is unclear whether or not a resolution has been reached, but there have been rumors about her poor financial standing, which may have fueled the legal action.

‘Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem’ review: Should you watch the new doc?

For viewers interested in the juicy details surrounding the Rob Ford controversy, Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem will be an interesting watch. Granted, it does follow one of the most bizarre scandals of its kind. The documentary condenses Ford’s rise from populist underdog to global headline, but explores media manipulation too.

His 2013 crack cocaine video was and is still a spectacle, but this gripping investigation gets into some deeper topics. One of the most significant themes viewers will get to delve into is how Ford’s struggle with addiction had broader social ramifications. The political sphere is quite an unforgiving space, and this Netflix special reflects that reality. So, this fast-paced doc serves as more of a thriller than a thesis on his life, but it is still a provocative and critical investigation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long was Rob Ford mayor for?

He served as mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014, as The Canadian Encyclopedia reports.

Was Doug Ford ever mayor of Toronto?

No, he served as city councillor for Etobicoke North between 2010 and 2014, but then ran for Mayor in place of his brother and lost to John Tory. He became Premier of Ontario in 2018, per The Globe and Mail.

Where is Rob Ford buried?

According to USA Today, the city organized a public funeral in downtown Toronto after his death. Family and friends buried him in the St. James Cathedral in Toronto.