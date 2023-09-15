Brace yourself; Love Island USA is about to get all the more juicy as the new season enters what’s pretty much regarded as its halfway point.

The infamous twist known as Casa Amor week kicks off Monday for Season 7, and as always, the challenge must see whether the strongest bonds in the villa can stand the heat.

What is Casa Amor?

Usually occurring halfway through the season, Casa Amor is much like a mini rendition of Temptation Island that has happened since the second installment of Love Island USA, where half of the Islanders move to a second villa named Casa Amor.

And they’re not moving into an empty house, nope; instead, the OG men will find themselves in a space with six new women, and the OG ladies meet six new gentlemen in the other villa.

It was following Casa Amor during the infamous scene where Love Island USA Season 6 contestant Serena Page stormed around the villa after confronting her boo and fellow Islander at the time, Kordell Beckham, about the relations he had with a woman while in the separate villa.

Those two were able to make it past the challenges and chaos of Casa Amor, but that isn’t always the case for everyone.

New twists to Casa Amor for this installment of the show

During the “Aftersun” episode following Love Island USA’s Saturday taping, host Ariana Madix revealed that for Season 7, it would be the girls who are shipped off to Casa Amor versus the fellas.

From what we know right now, there will be a total of five new girls and six new boys coming in for contestants to explore new connections with.

In recent years, after Casa Amor, to remain a couple, both parties must be in agreement. However, if they’re on separate pages, this leads to recoupling. Fans of the show, however, know to expect the unexpected as they gear up for what lies ahead for the remaining Islanders.

How long is Casa Amor?

There’s no set time limit on this rendition of Love Island USA, but in the past, viewers haven’t seen the time in separate villas last more than four or five days.

It’s at the producers’ discretion when Casa Amor closes shop, and the Islanders make a decision on their fate in love as they continue the quest for love by the end of the overall challenge.

New episodes of Love Island USA air six days a week, exclusively on Peacock at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET every day except Wednesdays.