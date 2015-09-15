The Summer I Turned Pretty will be back on Prime Video soon for its third and final season. But what time does the last season drop on July 16?

The series is expected to see the seasons-long love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung) and brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), and Conrad (Christopher Briney) come to an end.

Here’s the official description for Season 3:

It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…

The series overall is described as ” a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.”

Prime Video sent a warning to fans against hate speech

Ahead of the premiere, Prime Video warned fans not to use hate speech against or bully the cast and crew.

The show’s official account posted a message that said, “Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let’s keep the conversation kind this summer. We have a ZERO tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech. If you engage in any of the following you will be banned.”

The post also listed “community guidelines that said the following behavior would be banned: “hate speech or bullying,” “targeting our cast or crew” and “harassing or doxxing members of the community.”



PSA for the Summer community 🚨 pic.twitter.com/qTm8IlIFsN — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) July 14, 2025

Here’s the exact time that ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 premieres

The Season 3 premiere comes out at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on July 16. The first two episodes will be available on the 16th, after this, each episode airs weekly on Wednesdays until the season finale on Sept 17. The season has 11 episodes.