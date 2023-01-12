The Tyler Perry-executive produced BET+ series All the Queen’s Men is finally giving fans the second half of Season 4 soon.

The two-episode premiere kicks off the second half of the season, in which Madam (Eva Marcille) is facing jail time and worse if she doesn’t find a way to evade the justice system.

All the Queen’s Men also stars Skyh Alvester Black, Candace Maxwell, Racquel Palmer, Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire, Keith “Fatal Attraction” Swift, Dion Rome, Jeremy “Masterpiece” Williams, Carter The Body, O’Shea Russell, and Christian Keyes, who also serves as the series creator.

What happens in the second half of Season 4 of ‘All The Queen’s Men’?

According to the official description:

The second half of Season 4 picks up where the drama left off—Madam is on the verge of being brought to justice, and her empire is under siege. As new threats close in and old enemies resurface, Madam must stay ahead of the DA’s investigation and the damning testimonies stacking up against her. To protect her freedom and power, she’ll wield every weapon in her arsenal—legal or otherwise.

The series is executive produced Keyes and Perry, with Elon Johnson serving as co-executive producer. Producers include Angi Bones, Mark E. Swinton, Will Areu, Tony L. Strickland, Tommy Wyatt and Valencia Parker. The series is based on Keyes’ book Ladies Night.

When does ‘All The Queens Men’ return to BET+?

The season returns on July 24. Watch the trailer below.