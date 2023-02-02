DeBose stars as the character solely known as the Chef. Former Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira plays Lucia, another chef, and Arian Moayed from Succession portrays Andres.

What is House of Spoils going to be about?

Here’s the official description:

From Blumhouse, House of Spoils follows an ambitious chef (Ariana DeBose) as she opens a restaurant on a remote estate where she battles kitchen chaos, crushing self-doubts… and a haunting presence who threatens to sabotage her at every turn. Ariana DeBose stars as “Chef” in this genre-bending thriller that explores the chaos she encounters both in and out of the kitchen.

DeBose, Ferreria and Arian Moayed are joined in the film by, Amara Karan, Mikkel Bratt Silset and Marton Csokas.

The film’s writer-directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, who previously co-directed Blow the Man Down.