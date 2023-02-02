Peacock‘s comedy-thriller series, Based on a True Story, will drop its sophomore season soon.

The Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina-led series also stars Tom Bateman and Liana Liberato. Melissa Fumero joins Season 2 in a new role as well.

What will Based on a True Story Season 2 be about?

Here’s the official description of Season 2:

Season two finds new parents Ava and Nathan Bartlett three months into parenthood. Focused on taking care of her family, Ava is determined to resist her true crime obsession and return to work as a real estate agent while Nathan trains private tennis clients. But a series of new murders pulls her back in – is Matt behind the slayings? Is Tory, now entangled in a relationship with Matt, in danger? For a while, life is good — Ava’s TikTok habit and her new friend Drew provide a welcome distraction, and Nathan’s all in on reigniting his tennis career as well as his friendship with Matt — until danger comes knocking, literally.

Annie Weisman, the series writer showrunner rand executive producer said in a statement:

“I first discovered Based on a True Story as a fan of Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, and I instantly loved the show’s addictive blend of dark humor, pulpy action, and relatable characters. In Season 2, we’ve built on those exciting themes while introducing propulsive new character dynamics and a forward-moving murder mystery.”

She continued, “Season 2 opens on Ava and Nathan struggling to balance parenthood with their true crime obsession. Kaley and Chris deliver exceptional performances, bringing depth, authenticity, and comedic chemistry to every moment. Tom Bateman’s portrayal of Matt effortlessly shifts between charming and chilling, while Liana Liberato embodies Tory’s feisty free spirit. And we’re thrilled to welcome Melissa Fumero to the series in a surprising new role. The entire cast excels at balancing humor and heart, creating a deeply funny, unpredictable, and resonant viewing experience. I can’t wait for you to join us on this wild ride. Murder Bunnies, assemble!”

The series is executive produced by Cuoco, Messina, Weisman, Alex Buono (who directs multiple episodes), writer Jaclyn Moore, Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films, and Craig Rosenberg. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Here’s when the new season of Based on a True Story drops

All eight episodes of Season 2 will Peacock on Nov. 21.