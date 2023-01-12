Tami Roman is back as Chantel Vivian in the first footage for Season 2 of BET+’s Haus of Vicious.

The teaser trailer shows the personal and professional challenges Chantel continues to go through as she fights to secure her spot at the top of the fashion world.

What will Season 2 of Haus of Vicious be about?

This season, Chantel’s issues are haunting her even more. According to BET+, Chantel is on the path for a new beginning for herself and her fashion brand, Haus of Vicious. “The thing is…wherever she goes, her problems seem to follow, including Kane,” the outlet stated. “As she continues to confront the pressures of the fashion industry, her complex family dynamics and romantic entanglements, she will likely learn to balance her ambition with her personal values, finding a way to achieve success on her own terms — if her demons don’t derail her first…”

Who else stars in Haus of Vicious other than Tami Roman?

The series also stars Redaric Williams, Erica Peeples, Norman Nixon Jr., Nikki Lashae, Kyler O’Neal, Brely Evans, Ella Joyce and Lyric C. Anderson.

Roman serves as executive producer through her company Roman Ramsey Productions with series creator Jill Ramsey and Herb Kimble. Roger Alexander directs with second unit director Gold Morgan. Tu-Shonda Whitaker, Amaleka McCall, Dywane Birch, Anderson, Roman and Ramsey serve as writers. Lux Angeles Studios also produces.

The second season comes back to the streamer with a two-episode premiere Sept. 19. An episode will drop each Thursday with the finale Oct. 31.

Watch the trailer below: