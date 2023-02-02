What is No Good Deed about?

Here is the official synopsis of the show:

When Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) decide to move on from their empty nest to forge a new life, they list their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa located in one the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles — and the real estate frenzy begins. Multiple families all race to buy what they believe to be their dream house, convinced it will fix all of their very different problems. But as Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a true nightmare. As they struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside their longtime home, Paul and Lydia begin to realize that the only way they’ll escape the past is to finally face it.

From showrunner Liz Feldman, the series also stars Linda Cardellini, Abbi Jacobson, Lisa Kudrow, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu and Luke Wilson.

Executive producers include Christie Smith, Jessica Elbaum, and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Silver Tree, who directed several episodes of the series, also serves an executive producer.

Feldman, Madie Dhaliwal, Cara DiPaolo, Crystal Jenkins, Kelly Hutchinson, Bruce Eric Kaplan, and Zora Bikangaga are the episode writers.

When does No Good Deed premiere?

The series premieres Dec. 12. All episodes will drop at premiere.

Watch teaser below: