Season 4 of Prime Video’s hit series The Boys has an official premiere date.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys follows a group of superpowered vigilantes who abuse their powers. Ennis and Robertson executive produce the series, which was developed by Eric Kripke.

“In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power,” the synopsis reads for the eight-episode season. “Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.”

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season 4 welcomes Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as new

The Boys will premiere with three episodes on June 13, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the season finale on July 18.