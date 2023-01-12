Charlie Cox praised the late Kamar de los Reyes, who portrays Hector Ayala/White Tiger in the Disney+ Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again.

De los Reyes, who died unexpectedly in 2023, portrays the live-action version of the character, who in 1975 became Marvel Comics’ first Latino superhero and the first Latin American main character in American comic book history.

Kamar de los Reyes plays Hector Ayala/White Tiger in this storyline

In the Disney+ series, Matt Murdock (Cox) has to defend White Tiger in a court case, but he soon realizes that by defending a vigilante, he is, in a way, also putting himself on trial since he also moonlights as Daredevil.

Charlie Cox reflects on White Tiger’s impact in the Marvel comic

“Such a beautiful job he did with that character,” said Charlie Cox to Blavity/Shadow and Act’s Managing Editor Trey Mangum during our cast interview. “The Trial of the White Tiger is an iconic piece of Daredevil comics. I’ve always loved that storyline. I love seeing Matt Murdock in the courtroom. It was so thrilling that we’re going to get to bring that character to life and tell a version of that story. Kamar is just wonderful in that role.”

Cox said he was happy to bring that story to life because “it’s so close to home for Matt.”

What this sets up for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

“You know, he’s defending a vigilante. He’s defending himself, ultimately, and he’s finding himself in a situation where he’s having to say things in order to give this person the best defense he can as a lawyer. But at the same time, he’s obviously asking himself, does he really feel that way? Are these opinions valid? How much of this is what he needs to tell himself in order to behave and live the life that he lives?” Cox said. “He’s defending a man who did something or was involved in something as a vigilante that he himself has experience of, which took away one of the most important things in his life. That’s a complicated circumstance.”

Watch the full interviews with executive producers Brad Winderbaum, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead, Sana Amanat, Dario Scardapane, as well Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, above.

The first two episodes Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.