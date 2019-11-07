She’s the name on everyone’s lips: Huda! As Season 7 of Love Island USA continues to heat up on Peacock, OG Huda Mustafa is one Islander who is causing a lot of discourse on social media.

After viewers opted to pair Mustafa’s original beau, Jeremiah Brown, with Iris Kendall, as of the most recent episode, Mustafa recently turned on Brown, and things may have spiraled out of control. The North Carolina native is unleashing a wrath, with fans and fellow Islanders calling her “Hurricane Huda.”

But who is Mustafa in calmer waters? Read on for everything we know about the reality star.

She has a 4-year-old daughter

As fans watched Mustafa (eventually) share with Brown, Mustafa has a 4-year-old daughter. According to Us Weekly, the reality TV star’s mini-me is named Arleigh and was born in July 2020. Mustafa shares a daughter with ex Noah Sheline.

Mustafa marked her daughter’s fourth birthday on social media, sharing a sweet picture of the two sharing a kiss along with a heartfelt message about being a single mother.

“To the girl who made me a mommy. if i could have a million of you, i would,” she shared in July 2024. “You give me purpose. you give me strength. you give me happiness. you give me unconditional love i never knew was possible. you gave me the love i needed. you give me laughs. you are my world. happiest of birthdays to my stinker. mommy loves you so much,” she wrote.

Noah Sheline has defended Huda Mustafa against fan critiques

Sheline did take to social media recently to defend Mustafa against harsh fan critiques about her behavior in the villa.

He wrote in a TikTok story, “At the end of the day I hope everyone remembers we’re human. Her going on that show to find love, or whatever you think it was she’s doing, remember she’s still human, she has a daughter, and a life.”

He continued, “She’s maybe not doing a great job idk I don’t watch the show but I don’t like that I’m seeing so much negative s**t on my page or even clips of it about her…It’s not my job to police her or the people in my comments, but I will say what you guys do will affect her mental health and my daughter’s maybe in the future…“So I’m looking out for her in that aspect. Out of respect for our daughter.”

She’s a fitness influencer and offers online coaching

In addition to being a mother, Mustafa is also a fitness influencer and often shares videos of her workouts and health on socials. The plethora of gym inspiration she posts to Instagram and TikTok has garnered her hundreds of thousands of followers across platforms.

She’s also an online fitness coach and offers classes for those inspired by her health journey. Mustafa’s website details different programs that provide fitness and nutritional guidance.

“Redefine your reality with programs customized to your needs and lifestyle,” her website reads.

She shares on the website that her goal is to make fitness approachable and fun for women.

“My mission is to help other women reclaim their strength, confidence, and beauty, without losing themselves in the process,” she explains. “I’ve made it my goal to make fitness fun, approachable, and something that fits seamlessly into your life. The gym doesn’t have to be intimidating, and no goal is too big or small when you have the right support.”

She continues, “I specialize in helping women navigate both the weight loss and muscle-building journey, with an emphasis on feeling good in your own skin.”