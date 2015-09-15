Love Island USA fans, we are so back! Season 7 has a lot to live up to following the breakout, spinoff-spawning hit that was Season 6.

However, in the first episode, the season is starting off very strong and there are already great personalities, drama, and everything else that you’d want to expect from a Love Island premiere episode.

The season premiered following a near-45-minute delay

The highly anticipated season finally aired on Peacock around 9:45 p.m. ET after the episode’s airing was delayed.

Peacock posted on social media that the episode would be slightly delayed, but did not give a reason. Antsy fans took to social media with hilarious memes as they waited for the episode to drop.

What happened in the Season 7 premiere?

As is typical for Love Island USA premieres, all of the contestants entered the villa, primarily in duos, and immediately began flirting as they approached the first coupling.

The first 10 Islanders of the cast are: Ace Greene of Los Angeles, California; Austin Shepard of Northville, Michigan; Belle-A Walker of Honolulu, Hawaii; Chelley Bissainthe of Orlando, Florida; Huda Mustafa of Raleigh, North Carolina; Jeremiah Brown of Los Angeles, California; Nicolas Vansteenberghe of Jacksonville, Florida; Olandria Carthen of Decatur, Alabama; Taylor Williams of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Yulissa Escobar of Miami, Florida.

As a part of the first coupling, host Ariana Madix told the Islanders that the women were picking the men, and they could choose two men to kiss and ultimately decide to move forward with one. They could also steal a person from another couple if they chose to kiss them.

Who are the first couples of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7

The first five couples of the season are:

Chelley Bissainthe and Austin Shepard

Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown

Olandria Carthen and Taylor Williams

Bell-A Walker and Nic Vansteenberghe

Yulissa Escobar and Ace Greene

Only one couple was a result of a steal, as Ace was initially with Chelley before he was “stolen” by Escobar. Because of this, Chelley ended up with Austin, who was the only Islander not to have a pairing. All of the couples seemed to have a good amount of chemistry, especially Huda and Jeremiah, despite the fact that both are holding some secrets already.

Who were the bombshells introduced in the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 premiere?

At the end of the episode, two bombshells came into the villa: Charlie Georgiou and Cierra Ortega.

However, the islanders did not see them. As a part of the mystery kissing game, the two bombshells planted kisses on all of the Islanders of the opposite gender before disappearing. Madix told the Islanders what was up and then asked them if they wanted to explore something with the bombshells as the episode ended.

Love Island USA airs new episodes during premiere week at 9 p.m. When it resumes its normal schedule, episodes air each day excpet for Wednesday, and Saturday will soon be the Love Island USA: Aftersun aftershow episodes.