Trends come and go, but music lovers’ adoration for girl groups has hardly wavered throughout the decades. While you or your parents might’ve grown up on The Supremes, TLC, Xscape and Destiny’s Child, today’s listeners have pivoted towards the sounds of FLO, Chapel Hart and KATSEYE. The latter group was formed in 2023 after competing on The Debut: Dream Academy, which saw six aspiring superstars sign with HYBE, UMG, Geffen Records, and Hybe Corporation after beating out 14 other contestants (aged 15-21). In the series, the girls underwent an intensive K-pop training regimen that included daily vocal and dance sessions, language and media coaching and preparing psychologically for the pressures of working in entertainment, as Time reports.

Throughout Dream Academy, contestants were also evaluated on their individual performance skills, ability to collaborate in group dynamics and how they convey unique artistic concepts. As viewers know, the process to join KATSEYE was anything but easy, but in the end, six talented starlets were selected to form the multi-ethnic girl group that’s been making waves thanks to their “Gnarly” single.

How did KATSEYE get famous?

If HYBE sounds familiar, you might recognize them as the record label that’s home to K-pop success stories like BTS and SEVENTEEN. They collaborated with Geffen Records (a Universal Music Group label) on Dream Academy, recruiting contestants from Brazil, Korea, Japan and America, generating worldwide appeal. The series was streamed on YouTube, with a mix of executives from HYBE and Geffen narrowing down the competition.

The former label brought instant credibility to KATSEYE thanks to their success in the K-pop industry. Meanwhile, the latter provides access to U.S. and international music markets. The end goal was to create a global girl group like nothing else that’s been done before, and though the electronic pop hitmakers are just getting started, they’re maximizing their social media presence to keep fans (particularly those in Gen-Z) coming back for more.

The girl group consists of six multi-ethnic members

Just a small part of KATSEYE’s appeal is their diversity, allowing audiences to see themselves reflected in their new favorite performers. Despite recording and performing in English, between the girls, they speak numerous languages, including Spanish, Tamil, Tagalog and Korean.

If you’re not already following Manon, Daniela, Sophia, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae on TikTok, here’s a quick brief on each of the “Debut” singers.

Manon Bannerman

Full Name: Meret Manon Sarpong Bannerman

Birthdate: June 26, 2002

Age: 22

Hometown/Origin: Zurich, Switzerland

Ethnicity/Nationality: Ghanaian and Swiss/Italian

Height: 5 ft 5 in

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

“I feel like it’s such a beautiful thing to know that young girls can look at us, at our group, and see themselves in us and really know that anything is possible,” the Swiss-born songbird said in a 2024 interview with Represent Asian Project. With her Ghanian, Swiss and Italian background, Bannerman is paving the way for a more diverse music industry, making waves as the first Black artist to sign with HYBE, as i-D reports.

The KATSEYE vocalist is incredibly proud of her heritage – and her work in the band – but as a child, the music she listened to was much different than hits like “Gnarly” and “Touch.” While chatting with Essence, she shared that her father is a fan of piano and classical music, meanwhile her mother played tons of Manu Chao around the house in her youth.

Daniela Avanzini

(River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

Full Name: Daniela Andrea Avanzini Llorente

Birthdate: July 1, 2004

Age: 20

Hometown/Origin: Atlanta, Georgia

Ethnicity/Nationality: Cuban and Venezuelan/American

Height: 5 ft 5 in

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Just one of this Atlanta native’s strengths is her Latin roots, which contribute to her vibrant dance style and energetic performances. As Grammy.com notes, over 100,000 hopefuls applied for Dream Academy, so Avanzini coming out on top of the competition alongside her fellow KATSEYE members is a testament to her uniqueness.

The 20-year-old already boasts 1.3 million followers on Instagram, where she not only teases upcoming projects she and the girls are working on, but also provides style and beauty inspiration. Some of her wardrobe staples include cropped halter tops that show off her toned midriff, simple but chic accessories, and knee or thigh-high boots to remind the world of her power.

It’s clear that Avanzini has her sights set on shaking up the industry. As she explained in an interview with i-D, KATSEYE is “the first American girl group to make American pop music, but trained to do the crazy choreography of K-pop.” This is just a small part of what sets them apart from the competition.

Sophia Laforteza

(River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

Full Name: Sophia Elizabeth Guevara Laforteza

Birthdate: Dec. 31, 2002

Age: 22

Hometown/Origin: Queens, New York

Ethnicity/Nationality: Filipino American

Height: 5 ft 6 in

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Although she grew up in Queens, New York, Laforteza is the first artist of Filipino descent to be signed by HYBE, per i-D. She’s long been a fan of K-pop, specifically citing Girls’ Generations’ “The Boys” as a personal favorite from the popular genre in an interview with WeVerse Magazine.

In an interview with Billboard Philippines, the 22-year-old cited her mother, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, as being a huge musical influence for her from an early age. “Since my mother is a performer and singer herself, I got to watch her as I was growing up. I got to see her passion in all those things she was doing, so I think that’s what continues to influence and inspire me,” the KATSEYE member shared.

Her family has been a source of support and a reminder to enjoy the process, “Whatever I wanted to take up, they graciously put me into. So when I wanted to take all these dance classes, they actively encouraged it and they always made sure that I was having a lot of fun,” Laforteza recalled.

Lara

Full Name: Lara Rajagopalan

Birthdate: Nov. 3, 2005

Age: 19

Hometown/Origin: Born in Dallas, Texas, but raised in Los Angeles, California

Ethnicity/Nationality: Indian/Sri Lanken and American

Height: 5 ft 6 in

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Continuing KATSEYE’s ultra-diverse streak, Lara is HYBE’s first South Asian artist, and she’s certainly not ashamed of embracing her cultural roots. K Profiles notes that both of her parents are of Tamil ethnic origin, with her mother hailing from India and her father coming from Sri Lanka. Growing up in Dallas, Texas helped Lara learn English and Tamil – but that’s not the only skill she has her family to thank for. The 19-year-old is the younger sister of singer-songwriter Rhea Raj, who surely inspired some of her creativity and ambition.

At this time, Lara is the only member of KATSEYE who’s part of the LGBTQ+ community. After coming out as bisexual to her fans, Lara has embraced her queer identity with a sense of humor. “I knew I was half a fruitcake when I was like 8, so I really was wanting everybody. Honestly, probably before eight. Isn’t half a fruitcake such a good way to explain it without saying it?” she joked while streaming on WeVerse earlier this year, TMZ reports.

Megan Skiendiel

Full Name: Megan Meiyok Skiendiel

Birthdate: Feb. 10, 2006

Age: 19

Hometown/Origin: Honolulu, Hawaii

Ethnicity/Nationality: Swedish-Chinese

Height: 5 ft 7 in

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

While the other members of KATSEYE are now in their early 20s, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae are enjoying the last moments of their teenage years while skyrocketing to international superstardom. Born in Honolulu in February 2006, this Aquarian all-star is of Swedish-Chinese descent, according to K Profiles, making her a perfect fit for HYBE’s diverse vision. Like some of her bandmates she has a talent for learning languages, currently speaking Cantonese and English, as well as basic French.

While chatting with WeVerse, Skiendiel cited BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ Jimin as some of her idols. It’s obvious she has big love for the woman who raised her too, as she got a tattoo dedicated to her mother in May 2025 to commerate Mother’s Day.

Yoonchae

Full Name: Jeung Yoonchae

Birthdate: Dec. 6, 2007

Age: 17

Hometown/Origin: Singjeong-dong, Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Ethnicity/Nationality: South Korean

Height: 5 ft 7 in

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Of all the girl group’s members, Yoonchae is least familiar with English – but that doesn’t mean she isn’t still a force to be reckoned with. The 17-year-old may be the youngest in KATSEYE, however her heritage made her a standout while going through K-pop training on Dream Academy. As the group’s only Korean member, Yoonchae anchors their K-pop foundation and brings an air of authenticity that can’t be denied.

As some users on Reddit have pointed out, seeing KATSEYE come together and help their young friend by translating things for her and helping her with English. “It’s so wholesome how Sophia really really loves and cares for Yoonchae,” one user expressed. She always explains whenever there’s something Yoonchae struggles to understand and if there’s a new slang word or a phrase that’s appropriate for the moment she lets her know, makes sure to ask her questions to give her screentime and is so receptive to everything she says.”

‘Gnarly’ has everyone talking about KATSEYE

After the Dream Academy finalists came together to form KATSEYE, it wasn’t long before their debut EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong) landed on DSPs following singles “Debut” and “Touch.” Upon premiering in August 2024, the dance-pop project ranked at No. 119 on the Billboard 200, paving the way for an Asian tour that kicked off in South Korea in September.

Speaking on their debut EP, Laforteza told Billboard Phillipines, “Having the theme ‘Soft is Strong’ really shows our duality – both as artists and as a group. Because strangely enough, we realized that to even be vulnerable takes a pretty big amount of strength to do so.”

In November, the girl group collaborated with Netflix on the soundtrack for Jenny Chau vs. The Underworld, recording the single “Flame.” Ahead of Christmas 2024, they returned with a holiday version of “Touch,” closing out the year on a high note. While the first few months of 2025 were quiet for KATSEYE, their “Gnarly” single has attracted mixed reviews since its April debut. The track is more hyperpop than their past releases, perhaps paving the way for a sonic shift on their upcoming Beautiful Chaos EP, which is due out on June 27.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a Filipino member in KATSEYE?

Although 22-year-old Sophia Laforteza was born in Queens, New York, the rising starlet’s website reveals she recently took a DNA test that confirms she’s 99.9% Filipino.

Who are KATSEYE under?

After competing on Netflix’s The Debut: Dream Academy, KATSEYE is currently represented by HYBE and Geffen Records. Other groups who work with the former include BTS (since 2013) and TXT (since 2019), just to name a few.