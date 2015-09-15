After five seasons, Garcelle Beauvais has announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.

In a message she shared Tuesday morning on Instagram, the actress and reality star said, “I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”

She cited her sons starting their final year of high school next year, as well as film/TV projects she’s developing as reasons for her departure.

Details on why Garcelle Beauvais says she’s leaving ‘RHOBH’

Beauvais explained. “One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys. Their last year of high school is next year and I want to be a part of that. And Jade is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that, too. And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — I can’t tell you anything now but you’ll know soon.”

Garcelle Beauvais on if/when she could return to ‘RHOBH’

She said she knows the door is always open for her return, thanking her cast members, Andy Cohen, Bravo, NBCUniversal, the show’s production companies and more.

“Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime, the door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in sometime,” she said.

She ended with calling this a “see you later,” not a “goodbye.”

“To the fans, I want to say thank you so much. You guys have cheered me on, supported me, and sometimes even fought for me or on my behalf,” she said. “It means a lot and I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later,” she said. “So see you later.”

How Garcelle Beauvais made Bravo history

Beauvais’s addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was historic, as she was the first Black cast member. “I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish at the time. As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African-American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”