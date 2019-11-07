HBO Max’s The Pitt will be without a major character when it returns for Season 2.

As first reported by TVLine, Dr. Heather Collins, played by Tracey Ifeachor, will not be returning to Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, and fans are not happy about the casting change.

Iteachor’s departure was a creative decision

Sources have informed several trade publications that Ifeachor’s departure was a creative decision, not one that she made. The news comes after the actress reflected on her experience on the medical drama in an Instagram post.

“What a blessing to be a part of this first and foundational season of #ThePitt on @hbomax,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of behind-the-scenes pictures. “It was an absolute privilege to play Dr. Heather Collins in such a groundbreaking season and piece. Thank you to everyone who has watched & supported Season 1 & shared their stories with me. #TCA Awards #FYC #allthethings 😘@thepittfanpage @warnerbrostv @manoloblahnik @olgatimofejeva @guylaj_styles @carolagmakeup @vraiofficial.”

The actress’s rep responds to rumors about her exit

In a statement to The Mirror US, a rep for Ifeachor dismissed salacious online rumors about her exit.

“Tracy was not fired. Dr. Heather Collins was simply not written in as a part of Season 2, which is a creative decision that has been confirmed by HBO,” the rep said. “Furthermore, any rumors about Tracy participating in any discrimination through her religion are completely incorrect, defamatory, and hurtful. This gossip could not be further from the truth. She is a woman who leads with love, kindness, and compassion, and as her very gay publicist, I can say that I see this daily, firsthand.”



What happened in Dr. Collins’ last episode on ‘The Pitt’

The Pitt fans last saw Dr. Collins in Episode 11, during which she opened up about her decision to have an abortion amid fertility struggles. As for why Ifeachor’s character didn’t appear in the season’s final episodes, Noah Wyle, who plays series lead Dr. Michael Robinavitch (known as Robby) and is an executive producer on the show, explained in April that it was necessary to isolate the medical drama’s central character.

“The whole end of the season is just removing bearing walls from Robby’s life,” Wyle said at the time while appearing on The Watch, as reported by TVLine. “He leans so heavily on Collins and Langdon, and then you take them both away from him… he leans so heavily on Dana, and then she becomes compromised… and then his one last relationship to Jake is severed when he can’t save his girlfriend.” The thinking was, “let’s take away all this guy’s support system and have him out there [alone].”

He added that, if Collins was around, “I think she would have maybe been one of those voices that could have reached [Robby], and we didn’t want him to be reachable.”

The Pitt Season 2 is currently in production and is shooting for a January 2026 release.

Fans aren’t happy about Iteachor leaving the show

Fans were surprised to learn of Ifeachor’s departure from the show and expressed their confusion on social media.

“The pitt fandom took a massive hit today bc wdym no dr. heather collins in s2… somebody get noah wyle on the phone immediately,” one wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another said the actress’s presence on the show was imperative for Black representation in medical fields.

“Representation matters in storytelling in all media forms Seeing a Black woman ER physician is inspiring to girls, young women & ppl watching The Pitt So it’s not fair to erase Dr. Heather Collins cuz of unexpected bts stuff Either recast or add a Black woman MD in a central role” they wrote.

And one fan noted other actors of color who’ve been cut from recent projects.

