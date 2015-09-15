The Pitt, which is in the middle of its first season, has been renewed for a Season 2 at Max.

The medical drama series from John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television, and created by R. Scott Gemmill, stars Noah Wyle in the lead role. Episodes air weekly on Max, and they’ll run through its season finale, which will be April 10.

Max notes that the series is the streamer’s “most-watched title globally.”

Here’s the show’s official description:

The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby’s (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room.

Alongside Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, the series also stars Tracey Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker) and Shabana Azeez (Javadi).

“It’s been a thrill to watch audiences embrace The Pitt as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of Max original programming. “Our collaboration with John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle and Warner Bros. Television has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are excited to continue down this path with another season.”

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD U.S. Networks, said: “From its powerful stories to its realistic set and unique real-time format, The Pitt is truly a masterclass in storytelling — and it’s all due to the talented team of executive producers and crew, and the incredible ensemble cast who truly embody the pace and pressure of a hospital emergency department. John, Noah, Scott and the team have so many more stories to tell, and we are thankful to our partners at Max for giving them the opportunity to do so.”

John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill and Noah Wyle, said in a joint statement, “We’re excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of The Pitt and can’t be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season.”

The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, R. Scott Gemmill is the series creator and and executive produces alongside John Wells, Wyle, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow and Simran Baidwan.