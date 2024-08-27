Fans of the paranormal drama series Evil were met with everything that makes the supernatural exciting: horror, religious elements, demonology, and a good amount of skepticism. The show, created by Robert and Michelle King, premiered on CBS in September 2019, where it remained for season one before transitioning to Paramount+ for the remaining seasons.

The unique storylines captivated audiences, leading the series to be nominated for several accolades, including Critics’ Choice and NAACP Image Awards. Despite its success and growing fanbase, which was documented across social media week after week, the show abruptly ended with season four. So why was Evil cancelled? That’s a question that its loyal fanbase has continuously asked. Let’s explore what happened but be warned, a few spoilers lie ahead.

What is ‘Evil’ About?

Evil follows paranormal skeptic and forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), who is recruited by investigator and priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter). Unlike some in his field, David values Kristen’s expert opinion as he examines instances of miracles, demonic possessions, and countless other unexplained phenomena. Another skeptic, Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), joins the team and uses his tech skills to also get to the root of these supposed unexplained situations.

Together, they are known as the “assessors,” working for the Catholic Church in search of answers about supernatural forces. However, demons, a mysterious antagonist, Dr. Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson), and strong unseen forces haunt the three. Additionally, it forces Kristen, who must protect her four daughters from evil, to face that there are things that she doesn’t understand. Thankfully, David keeps her safe, which causes them to develop feelings for one another. Sadly, in February 2024, Paramount+ announced that the show would end after season four, which premiered months later on May 23, 2024.

What Happened to the Characters in ‘Evil’s’ Series Finale?

While the show’s conclusion was a bittersweet moment, the series finale was a satisfying close to the horrific drama. In the last episode, titled “Fear of the End,” fans see the assessors going their separate ways after the church decides to end the program and close. They embark on their final investigation together. Still, their new lives are unveiled: David accepted a role in the Vatican in Rome, with Kristen and her family joining. Ben remained in the States, finding a new career in tech as their roles were dismantled.

Leland, after dancing with the devil and antagonizing the trio, particularly Kristen, is permanently sent to a silent monastery without any access to the outside world. However, before this, he was nearly killed by Kristen before her partners intervened. Throughout each season, one present force was The Sixty, a group of demonic branches, which represented different regions of the brain. In the end, the terrifying organization is still active and meeting via telecommunications, leaving the door open for future spin-offs, a continuation of their lingering threat, which has hung over the heads of the assessors since season one.

Why Was ‘Evil’ Canceled?

When Paramount+ announced the end of Evil, no definitive answer was given. However, several elements likely played a role in the decision. One may have been money. While it’s unknown how much Evil cost, special effects were likely a large expense for the series. Another factor, which may have made the most difference was the Writer’s Guild Strike.

In July 2022, the show was officially renewed for a season four. During the middle of filming, the WGA strike began in May 2023, leading to an almost immediate shutdown of countless television shows, some of which never recovered, such as OWN’s All Rise and The Game, also on Paramount+. Evil was no exception, with production halting as picketers demonstrated outside of the set. Producers were reportedly upset over this move, though with writers pledging not to return to work unless conditions improved, there was nothing that could be done. The strike officially ended on September 27, 2023, after 148 days.

Another likely thing to consider is streaming services priorities. Many platforms consider whether or not content may bring in new subscribers or simply appeal to those already using the streamer. Evil built a cult-like following, by season four, it may not have been a large motivator for new people to download Paramount+.

Many Have Rallied for a Season Five

Countless viewers have urged for more episodes of Evil. One of them happens to be famed horror author, Stephen King, who called on the streaming platform to bring back the series.

“Dear Paramount+: More EVIL, please,” he wrote in an August 2024 now-deleted tweet.

As if that co-sign was not profound enough, it has been reported that the show’s creators had plans for season five. If true, that would suggest they were caught off-guard by the cancelation. During an interview with TV Insider, Robert King shared what they were preparing for in the next season.

“We were going to do more with court and the court system and how demonic it can be. There were going to be more demons kind of infecting the courthouse and Kristen was going to have to be much more involved. All three would have to testify,” he explained in the August 2024 interview.

Evil star Katja Herbers rallied for more of the excitement, telling TV Guide in November 2024 her own dream storyline for season five.

“I cannot think of anything more evil, to make a link to our show, than to knowingly destroy our livable climate,” she stated.

Colter also chimed in on the idea, stating “We wanted to possibly, in a very smart and tactful, nuanced way, go after some of the people behind the curtain with Big Oil. Those diabolical minds, sociopathic minds, that do not see the individuals that are affected — to see what it is about them that created the monster that they’ve become. There’s no amount of money that can fill the empty hole.”

Is Netflix going to pick up ‘Evil’?

No official plans for a resurgence have been announced. However, there does appear to be hope for possible Netflix interest. In April 2024, the streamer began offering the first two seasons of Evil, just one month before the series finale aired. In January 2025, Netflix added seasons three and four to its library. It’s unclear how well Evil did on Netflix, though adding the show’s entire catalog could signal interest.

The company made a similar move with the British series, Top Boy, picking it up after season two until its final three seasons. Only time will tell, but for now, Netflix customers who don’t have Paramount+ can get familiar with this rollercoaster.

Frequently asked questions

Do Kristen and David get together in Evil?

While there was obvious romantic interest, Kristen and David did not wind up dating. Instead, they remained close friends, watching out for one another and even choosing to take jobs in Rome together in the finale.

Is Leland a demon in Evil?

Leland is indeed a demon, who works for other demons. In his work as a forensic psychologist, he shows his allegiance to the dark forces and is committed to bringing the Antichrist into the world.

Why is Leland obsessed with Kristen?

Leland sees Kristen as the perfect vessel for the Antichrist and believes she can be easily manipulated. Despite her skepticism, he sees Kristen as someone who could easily influence others to join demonic forces.