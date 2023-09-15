A Desperate Housewives spinoff, Wisteria Lane, is in development at Disney’s Onyx Collective, with Kerry Washington executive producing

According to Deadline, the show is from Washington’s Simpson Street and 20th Television and developed by Onyx Collective, the content brand under Disney General Entertainment Content which has produced projects like the Summer of Soul and The 1619 Project.

Right now, Washington is just attached as an executive producer, and it is unclear if she could potentially star in the project. Onyx Collective projects typically air Hulu, which is also in the Disney family, but it is also unknown if this is where the project will land if it is picked up.

What was Desperate Housewives about?

The hit ABC series ran for eight seasons and followed the lives of five women portrayed by Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross and Nicollette Sheridan.

The characters lived on Wisteria Lane as they unraveled a string of neighborhood secrets after their neighbor, Mary Alice Young (portrayed by Brenda Strong), died by suicide.

What to know about ‘Wisteria Lane’ so far

Wisteria Lane, written by The Flight Attendant’s Natalie Chaidez, is described as “a fun, sexy, darkly comedic soap/mystery in the vein of Desperate Housewives, set among a group of five very different friends and sometimes frenemies who all live on a picture-perfect cul de sac called ‘Wisteria Lane.’ On the surface, all the Wisteria neighbors are living the dream: beautiful homes, gorgeous families, shiny SUVs in the driveway. But behind those white-picket fences and smiling Insta posts are SECRETS.”

Per Deadline’s sources, while Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry was not involved in the pitch process for Wisteria Lane, he is aware of the project and there are hints of his involvement in some capacity.

In 2024, Cherry revealed that “about 70,000 people” posed questions about a reboot for the beloved season, per People. Show veterans like Eva Longoria have also been asked about reprising the show, with Longoria saying she “would be the first person” to sign up if a reboot were to happen, according to Deadline.

At this time, there are no set details on the cast for Wisteria Lane. However, Cherry previously spoke to the significance of the street, which was actually a real one built on the Universal backlot for Desperate Housewives.

“The character I miss writing the most is actually Wisteria Lane; that was the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had,” Cherry said during an interview with People in November 2024, also sharing his interest in “revisiting the street and its housewives in a different decade, notably the 1960s, for a follow-up to his original series.”