Critics are responding to Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix project.

Markle has invited fans and a few familiar faces into her home through With Love, Meghan, a new series now available on the streamer. Despite the excitement and buzz around the show, reviews are mixed.

The show is categorized as reality television, however, critics aren’t really buying what she’s serving up, with many suggesting that the Duchess of Sussex falls short of genuinely connecting with the audience.

Here’s what critics are saying about ‘With Love, Meghan’

Judy Berman from Time magazine wrote, “With Love, Meghan is a dusting of flower sprinkles that can’t hide the blandness of the cookie — a polite but distant dispatch from a rented kitchen down the road in lieu of truly welcoming us into her life.”

Not all of the reviews were saying the show is bad — some simply suggested that if you’re familiar with who Markle is as a person, her demeanor on the show shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“If you’re looking for a gentle, vaguely motivating watch with one of the most famous people on the planet, this ain’t bad,” wrote Shannon Connellan from Mashable. “Don’t overthink it.”

Melanie McDonagh from the London Evening Standard commented, “If you’re the kind of person who wants to be shown how to make a daisy chain or who gets a thrill from seeing the home life of our Duchess as she wants us to see it… why it’ll be just your cup of tea. In a glass pot, natch.”

“With Love, Meghan is made with a great deal of love — in the sense that the greatest love of all is the one that a person has for herself,” wrote Daniel D’Addario from Variety.

What is ‘With Love, Meghan’s Rotten Tomatoes score?

At this time, With Love, Meghan has received a 36% Tomatometer rating as well as an 18% rating coming in from the Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes.

What is the concept of the show?

As previously reported by Blavity’s Shadow and Act, the Netflix logline for With Love, Meghan states, “This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

The series, which features eight episodes and was released on March 4, features guests like Alice Waters, Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling and a host of other chefs and notable visitors.

With Love, Meghan is now streaming on Netflix.