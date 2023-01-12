Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, The Kid Laroi, Julian Dennison and Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst are trying to survive New Year’s Eve 1999 in the trailer for the A24 disaster comedy Y2K.

The first preview for the film below shows how the Kyle Mooney-directed comedy gives an alternate look at what could have happened in the year 2000 if the new year actually did give way to technology running amok.

In the film, it’s not really about the banks losing everyone’s money–it’s about technology itself trying to take over the world. As the synopsis states, two high school juniors who crashed a New Year’s Eve party must fight for their lives along with those at the party after they find out that the new year actually did bring about chaos.

Who else stars in A24’s ‘Y2K’

As previously reported by Shadow and Act, other cast members include Lachlan Watson, Mason Gooding, Tim Heidecker, Eduardo Franco, Miles Robbins, Alicia Silverstone, Fred Hechinger and Daniel Zolghadri.

Mooney, best known for his time on Saturday Night Live, also served as screenwriter with Evan Winter. Jonah Hill produces with Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin and Chris Storer.

When does ‘Y2K’ hit theaters?

Y2K comes to theaters Dec. 6, just in time for the 25th anniversary of the actual Y2K pop culture phenomenon.