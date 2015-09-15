Yellowjackets is back for Season 3 on Paramount+ with Showtime, and it shows the impact of the events that took place in the Season 2 finale.

If you remember, last season’s timeline in the past ended with Lottie (Courtney Eaton) no longer being the de facto leader of the group, saying that the wilderness is no longer speaking to her. She says that Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) is now the leader.

In Blavity/Shadow and Act’s cast interview with the cast, Eaton and Kevin Alves, who plays Travis, spoke about how Lottie is dealing with no longer being the head of the group…while still being the head of the group, in a sense. We see in the first two episodes how she grows closer to Travis in trying to make him talk to and listen to the wilderness.

She told us, “I think leaving Season 2, we see her kind of palm off the responsibility to Nat, and I think she’s seen the damage that she has done. And so going to Season 3, she’s more of a wallflower and trying to blend in, but she’s kind of still the pope almost… [it’s] that everyone turns to whether she likes it or not. I think she is just trying to come to terms with who she actually is. Does she need the wilderness? And then, the spiral of what happens within that question.”

Eaton continued, “She definitely feels that [pressure], especially in episode four. I think when a decision slightly lands on her, she can feel the weight that she has in swinging.”

“[It’s] that reluctant power she has,” added Alves.

Watch the full cast interview above. Yellowjackets airs Fridays on Paramount+ with Showtime.