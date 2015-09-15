Paramount+ with Showtime has dropped the first full trailer for Season 3 of Yellowjackets.

The season debuts with the first two episodes on Feb. 14 on streaming and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime plan subscribers before the linear channel debut on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

The series, created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson “is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

What will ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 be about?

Here’s the official description for Season 3:

In season three, as summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory—the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued. In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface. As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves?

The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, and Simone Kessell, with Elijah Wood returning in a recurring role .Hilary Swank and Joel McHale join the third season as guest stars.

Yellowjackets is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and Jonathan Lisco, who showruns with them. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa and Brad Van Arragon.

Watch the trailer below: