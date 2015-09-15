The first full trailer for the fifth and final season of Netflix’s You has Joe right back where it all began.

Penn Badgley, Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews star in the final season.

Here’s the logline: In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever afterâ€¦ until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

Foley and Justin Lo are the showrunners and executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Penn Badgley, Sera Gamble, Leslie Morgenstein, Leigh London Redman, Gina Girolamo, Neil Reynolds, Marcos Siega.

Netflix’s Tudum further elaborates on the plot:

Picking up three years later, the new season reveals that Joe hasn’t killed anyone since we last saw him. Progress! Instead, he’s been focused on raising Henry, the son he had with his ex-wife Love (Victoria Pedretti), and helping Kate steer the Lockwood Corporation in a more charitable direction. Joe never dreamed he would be part of New York’s elite, and he’s doing everything in his power to protect what he has.

“If you ask Joe, he’s incredibly happy with the life he has being Prince Charming in his marriage to Kate,” said Foley. “Kate and Joe are adulting in a way, and he’s accepting of that. In some ways, he’s existing at the margins of the Lockwood ecosystem, and you would think that wouldn’t be enough for Joe. And yet he loves this current life so much that he’s willing to resist any impulses that might rock the boat and threaten the life he’s made for himself. Most importantly, we’re really keying in on the life that he’s providing for Henry.”

On bringing an end to the show, Badgley added, “It’s bittersweet, as anything is. It’s probably a lot sweeter than it is bitter. You’re in this same space and doing this same work for just about seven years and you love it, but you’re happy to move on. It’s time for him to lay down, to stop, to put that knife down.”

Check out the trailer and first-look photos below. The new season premieres on April 24.