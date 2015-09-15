Love Island USA Season 7 has kicked off with a bang, and one Islander who garnered controversy during the preseason has exited the show.

The contestant in question is Yulissa Escobar, and the episode confirmed that she is no longer with the show and will presumably no longer be in the season. The news comes as she made headlines for racist comments that began making the rounds on social media.

Did Yulissa Escobar exit ‘Love Island USA’?

Yes, Yulissa Escobar did exit Love Island USA Season 7 at the beginning of Episode 2. The reason for her exit wasn’t disclosed, as narrator Ian Stirling simply said, “Yulissa has left the villa.” We don’t know for sure if her removal was by force, by choice, or both. However, it is hard to deny the timing of her exit with the recent headlines and social media posts.

they knew to kick yulissa’s racist ass off my island #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/FLQ2ye3XoM — miki 🎀 (@oceansjonas) June 5, 2025

Why did Yulissa Escobar leave ‘Love Island USA’?

While the exact reason was not stated in the episode or later clarified by Peacock, Yulissa’s exit comes as she continues to garner backlash for using a racial slur in resurfaced podcast clips.

What happened to Ace Greene after Yulissa Escobar’s exit

After Yulissa exited the villa, Ace Greene, whom she got in a couple with during Episode 1, became single once again. Because he is not currently in a couple, he is also vulnerable and at risk of elimination.

Many fans on social media wanted Yulissa to be removed because she had the opportunity to couple with Black contestants like Ace, who were not aware of her history of using the racial slur.

Yulissa Escobar courted controversy for resurfaced clips using the n-word

As we previously reported, Yulissa repeated the n-word multiple times on a podcast while recounting an incident involving a romantic partner.

“You f**k my n***a perfect, but that’s it,” she said in one of the clips. “Now I’m f**king my n***a. He’s my n***a. Like bye b***h.”

Yulissa’s digital foot print is crazy. Makes you think that the Love island scouts aren’t doing a proper job.



Get her outtttttt!!! pic.twitter.com/RoxWF62o7Q — Bambi (@BambiTMT) June 2, 2025

Yulissa Escobar also gained criticism for being a Donald Trump supporter

Aside from the podcast clips, Yulissa has also garnered backlash from fans for being a Trump supporter. As we also previously reported, resurfaced social media posts show her in MAGA attire and addressing losing followers because of her political affiliation.

Fans pleased with Yulissa Escobar’s exit from ‘Love Island USA’

Many fans online had already discussed voting off Yulissa as soon as they got the chance, so naturally, most fans are excited that she is no longer on the show.

“Yulissa has left the villa” and we cheered!! #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/D3XrYwtMX1 — mia | Hit me hard and soft aoty| (@sumtocryabt) June 5, 2025

“Welcome back to Love Island, Yulissa has left the villa.” And we ain’t even have do anything y’all. YES. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/e6ITm0bhw5 — k. matt (@heyitskmatt) June 5, 2025

how the producers woke Yulissa up to kick her out the villa #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/ZqqYeQZvxy — KEEKS✨ (@KeyonnaMarisha) June 5, 2025

Let’s just pretend Cierra was one of the OG girls. Yulissa who?! #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/pKZ6TjSQDO — ferdosa (@atomicwick) June 5, 2025

Love Island USA airs nightly at 9 p.m. on Peacock, with the exception of Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning next week.