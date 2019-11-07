As a new crop of singles entered the Love Island USA villa for the Peacock reality dating competition series’ seventh season, which premiered after a delay on Tuesday evening, fans have already turned on contestant Yulissa Escobar. She’s being called out for using the N-word in several resurfaced clips, as well as for being a Trump supporter.

According to TMZ, fans are outraged and ready to vote her out after Tuesday’s premiere.

Yulissa Escobar says the N-word multiple times in podcast clips

Since Love Island USA announced the cast for Season 7, two clips of Escobar using a racial epithet have resurfaced on social media. In them, the 27-year-old appears to repeat the N-word three times while recounting an incident involving a romantic partner.

“You f**k my n***a perfect, but that’s it,” she said in one of the clips, The Mirror US reported. “Now I’m f**king my n***a. He’s my n***a. Like bye b***h.”

Though her Instagram comments have been limited amid the controversy, TMZ reported that one of Escobar’s friends, Maria, rushed to her defense on the platform.

“lol… y’all act like you never said the N word before, stop being so f**king sensitive,” she commented on a post of Escobar’s.

Is Yulissa Escobar a Trump supporter?

Escobar is also catching heat for being a Trump supporter, as other surfaced clips show her in MAGA attire and addressing losing followers because of her political affiliation.

Yulissa’s digital foot print is crazy. Makes you think that the Love island scouts aren’t doing a proper job.



Get her outtttttt!!! pic.twitter.com/RoxWF62o7Q — Bambi (@BambiTMT) June 2, 2025

Fans call for Escobar’s removal from the show

Love Island fans have taken to social media to target Escobar, promising to vote her out at the first opportunity.

“Voting her off first button >>>>>>>>,” one commented on a Love Island Instagram Reel of the 27-year-old.

“Get her out of my villa,” another echoed.

One Instagram fan asked the show’s producers why she was included in this season’s roster in the first place.

They commented, “This girl on the internet saying the N word.. loud and proud. what kind of vetting did y’all do producers???”

Love Island USA watchers on X, formerly Twitter, have been just as vocal.

The groups collective “no ring,” to Yulissa… because girl … 9 years and nothing to show for it but the N word & a red hat… #LoveislandUSA pic.twitter.com/2yDcf4AwG4 — A ★ (@heyyarnolddd) June 4, 2025

Yulissa got terrible friends… cause they out here defending the reason they are allowed to say the n-word is because they’re from Miami and everyone says it. Talking about “you’ve never said the n-word?” #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/yY9w2xOXTP — Liz (@itsonlylizx3) June 4, 2025

Yulissa you say the n word and you just stole a black man from a black woman I will get you gone #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/P19W8VdAGB — reallytipsy (@Reallytipsyy) June 4, 2025

Along with Escobar, many are accusing contestant Austin Shephard of being racist as well due to his TikTok reposts.

Idk if they already do this, but Love Island needs to really vet people’s socials and internet history before casting. Yulissa saying the n-word is wild, and now she feels like a wasted spot she’s about to be gone so fast. Austin too — angelic brat (@saadiyahcamero2) June 3, 2025

Them having to edit Austin and Yulissa saying the N-word out that’s why it’s delayed. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/3UNidqxmtK — Anivia💕 (@shesoelegantt) June 4, 2025