On the heels of the release of her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Latto has announced the dates for her first North American Headlining Tour.
Latto will trek across 22 cities, starting with Tampa on October 25. The Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour will conclude in Denver on December 7. The 25-year-old rapper will be joined by Mariah The Scientist and Karrahbooo. Tickets are available now via Citi pre-sales. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week with tickets becoming available to the public on August 16.
As Blavity reported, fans are loving Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea album, which features Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. The 21-track LP also topped the Apple Music album chart — a first for Latto.
“Very impressed with Latto’s new album bc it is actually an AL-BUM! There’s identifiable themes and stories she’s sharing throughout. i can tell she put thought and care into etc track. well done,’ one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Another person declared: “Latto dropped the best female rap album this year.”
In June, Latto made history by becoming the first woman to headline Hot 107.9’s annual Birthday Bash, which included special guests like Usher and 21 Savage.
That same month, Latto participated in Usher’s BET Lifetime Achievement Award tribute, which also featured Victoria Monét, Teyana Taylor, Chloe Bailey, Keke Palmer, Tinashe, Childish Gambino, Coco Jones, Marsha Ambrosius and Summer Walker. Latto performed Ludacris’ iconic rap verse from Usher’s now-iconic “Yeah!” which topped the charts in 2004.
On top of that, Latto scored two nominations at the 2024 MTV VMA Awards for her “Seven” collab with BTS member Jungkook. The VMAs will air on Sept. 11. It was originally scheduled to air on Sept. 10, but it was pushed back due to the U.S. presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Latto's Sugar Honey Iced Tea tour dates:
Fri, Oct. 25 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
Sun, Oct. 27 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Mon, Oct. 28 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Tues, Oct. 29 – Philadelphia, PA – The MET Philadelphia
Thurs, Oct. 31 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Friday, Nov. 1 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Sunday, Nov. 3 – Bridgeport, CT – Total Mortgage Arena
Monday, Nov. 4 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thurs, Nov. 7 – Toronto, ON – History
Mon, Nov. 11 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Tues, Nov. 12 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Fri, Nov. 15 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Sat, Nov. 16 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Sun, Nov. 17 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Thurs, Nov. 21 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Mon, Nov 25. – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Tues, Nov. 26 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Friday, Nov. 29 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sun, Dec. 1 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
Thurs, Dec. 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
Sat, Dec. 7 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium