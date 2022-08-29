Flavor Flav’s new partnership is one that has him giving a twist to his iconic clock.

Smartfood Popcorn’s newest lineup is all about the flavor, and the brand is teaming up with its very first “Flavor Genie,” legendary rapper Flavor Flav, to announce the new mouthwatering varieties.

“My name is Flavor, Flavor Flav! I don’t know anyone better to represent these brand-new flavors than myself, the ambassador of flavor,” the rapper recently told Blavity in an interview.

Smartfood’s Flavors You Can Feel Good About campaign re-introduces some of the brand’s favorite light-textured, air-popped flavors.

While Flav admits he’s tried and loved every flavor and even made the ultimate master mix by mixing them all, his favorite is the sweet and salty kettle corn. “They make the taste buds go crazy!” he said.

The Public Enemy founder later added that the beloved squads from USA Olympics teams would be the classic “movie theatre butter popcorn.”

As the Flavor Genie, Flav is the ultimate hype man, spreading positive affirmations and encouraging popcorn lovers to seek it out at snack time. I

n the video for the campaign, Flav appears out of a puff of flavor dust with his signature “Yeah Booyyyeeee!” greeting, cheering a woman on as she opens up her favorite flavor of Smartfood popcorn.