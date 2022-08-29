London natives Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer make up the R&B trio who are finally set to drop their official project, Access All Areas, on Nov. 19. The album comes several years after they first teamed up in 2019.

Things took off for them beginning in early 2022 when their first single “Cardboard Box” came out and was a viral hut. A few months later their EP The Lead, which featured five songs including their smash hit single that put them on the map, hit music platforms. They rode the momentum into 2023 when they worked with music icon Missy Elliott for their single “Fly Girl” in March 2023.