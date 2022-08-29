British girl group FLO has revealed the release date and name of their first studio album, which will be released this fall.
London natives Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer make up the R&B trio who are finally set to drop their official project, Access All Areas, on Nov. 19. The album comes several years after they first teamed up in 2019.
Things took off for them beginning in early 2022 when their first single “Cardboard Box” came out and was a viral hut. A few months later their EP The Lead, which featured five songs including their smash hit single that put them on the map, hit music platforms. They rode the momentum into 2023 when they worked with music icon Missy Elliott for their single “Fly Girl” in March 2023.
Not letting up on the gas, their second EP, 3 of Us, was the follow-up project in July 2023. Fast forward to 2024, and they have continued delivering their fans more music with their singles “Walk Like This,” “Caught Up,” and their latest song “Check,” which was released earlier this month.
Now, they’re ready to share new music with the world via their debut album as they could no longer contain the news. Thursday, the threesome posted what many assume to be the LP cover on their Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, profiles with the caption, “ACCESS ALL AREAS. THE ALBUM. 15.11.2024.”
View this post on Instagram
Fans reacted to the highly-anticipated announcement in shock.
“Shes already on repeat and it’s not even out yet. Congratulations!! We’re all so proud of you girls ❤️🔥🥰,” one fan wrote in the comments section of FLO’s Instagram post.
“HISTORYYY is about to be made🥹‼️,” another person said.
“FINALLY!!! I can’t wait for it 😍😍😍😍,” someone else commented.
In this special moment, they shared some additional insight about Access All Areas on X. They kicked off the series of tweets by saying they’re in “our new era…before we get into anything, we wanna chat to u all on a realllll.”
FLO continued by sharing how much the group has evolved since 2019.
“We were just 3 girls from the uk who loved to sing, we’ll never forget how 📦 introduced u to us and us to this crazy new life, our label didn’t even want us to drop that song first 🫣,” the ladies wrote.
They explained why there was such a long wait for the album and how now is the perfect time.
“We know we’ve taken our time with putting out an album… but one thing about us is that we are perfectionistssss! all areas of our craft have to be ready and that took time,” they said. “We’re not fully grown, but we’re no longer teens. it’s a strange but exciting time, we’re growing into this new era in front of all of you…the work is non stop and we’re away from home every 2 mins but we have the most loyal supporters who make our dream our reality.”
FLO summed up their excitement by adding, “We’re excitednervousgassedproudscreamingcrying to have finally gotten to the finish line. We’re ready for the soundtrack of our lives to be YOURS.”
According to NME, the vocalists are performing in concert at Hackney’s Colour Factory in London on Aug. 29 to celebrate this monumental milestone. In addition, they will be crossing the pond to be openers alongside rapper Anycia for two-time Grammy-nominated artist Kehlani‘s upcoming Crash Tour in North America.
View this post on Instagram
Although there’s no date for general sales, pre-sales for Access All Areas begin at 9 a.m. BST on August 28 for those who want to pre-order a physical copy of their album.