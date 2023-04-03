House Bill 1365 prohibits camping on streets, sidewalks and in parks. Local governments must provide temporary shelter for houseless individuals, and the bill stipulates that the use of drugs and alcohol use will not be allowed at the shelters. Additionally, houseless individuals will have access to drug treatment and mental health services.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, said the new law is “absolutely the right balance to strike,” adding: “We want to make sure we put public safety above all else,” according to The Associated Press.

AP reported that approximately 31,000 people in Florida are without housing. The enforcement of the new statute was prompted by complaints from residents about these individuals occupying public spaces, which they claim threaten children and lead to littering, urination and defecation in those areas.