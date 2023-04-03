A strict new law in Florida took effect Tuesday, banning thousands of people without housing from sleeping in public outdoor spaces.
House Bill 1365 prohibits camping on streets, sidewalks and in parks. Local governments must provide temporary shelter for houseless individuals, and the bill stipulates that the use of drugs and alcohol use will not be allowed at the shelters. Additionally, houseless individuals will have access to drug treatment and mental health services.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, said the new law is “absolutely the right balance to strike,” adding: “We want to make sure we put public safety above all else,” according to The Associated Press.
AP reported that approximately 31,000 people in Florida are without housing. The enforcement of the new statute was prompted by complaints from residents about these individuals occupying public spaces, which they claim threaten children and lead to littering, urination and defecation in those areas.
Those without stable housing are left questioning their options for shelter
Robert Robinson, 61, is a former fence installer without housing. Although he has slept at the local Fort Lauderdale bus depot, the new law now prohibits him and others from sleeping in such public spaces.
With only a few belongings and his wheelchair, Robinson is one of many who will feel the impact of this statute, which is deemed the harshest in the nation.
“Where are they going to put all these people?” Robinson asked as he pointed to other individuals in nearby areas, per AP. “There aren’t enough bed spaces at the shelter.”
Mildred Forti, 43, and her husband, Miguel Santiago, have been without housing for several months while living in Miami.
“To be camping out in public as we are because we can’t find a place to live because the money he makes in his job is not enough for us anymore,” Forti told CBS News Miami. “This is another stupid law. We will start moving again and looking for a new place.”
Local officials worry the new law could lead to thousands of dollars in lawsuits
The bill targets people without housing in Florida as part of an initiative to create cleaner and safer environments for residents. Local officials have three months to address this issue without legal action.
Starting Jan. 1, 2025, the bill will allow residents, local business owners and the attorney general to file civil lawsuits against counties and municipalities for permitting unlawful sleeping or camping on public property.
“There will be quite a few enterprising attorneys out there who will use this as an opportunity to rake in tens of thousands of dollars, hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told AP, emphasizing that the funds for these claims will not be used to address the housing crisis.
Another concern is that county shelters lack sufficient space to accommodate individuals without housing. South Florida has about 8,500 people without housing across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, with many people on waiting lists for affordable housing, per AP.
“Homelessness is not a crime, and the county jail system is not a solution,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony wrote in an op-ed for the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
What measures can help individuals without housing in Florida?
Ron Book, chairman of the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust, stated that he has worked with individuals in these communities for many years. He told CBS News Miami that he and the organization have been focused on increasing housing opportunities.
“We are working feverishly to create more opportunities for shelter and housing,” Book told the outlet. “We are looking at setting up a navigation center, which is a step below, if you will, what a normal shelter is. We hope to have it operational by the end of the year.”
He also plans to convert one of the La Quinta hotels into rental units for over 140 individuals in need of housing, with hopes to complete this project before Dec. 31. Additionally, another La Quinta location in Cutler Bay will be designated for low-income seniors.
“We are building an 8-unit building in Overtown and 190 single-occupancy units for men near Krome,” Book added. “We’ve also identified 80 additional beds for another shelter in the next 30 days.”