Ford is recalling more than 850,000 vehicles nationwide due to a low-pressure fuel pump issue that may cause the system to fail, potentially resulting in an engine stall while driving, increasing crash risks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Monday that the recall affects specific Ford and Lincoln vehicles from particular model years, detailed below.

Ford Bronco 2021-2023 Ford Expedition 2022 Ford Explorer 2021-2023 Ford F-150 2021-2022 Ford F-250 SD 2021-2023 Ford F-350 SD 2021-2023 Ford F-450 SD 2021-2023 Ford F-550 SD 2021-2023 Ford Mustang 2021-2022 Lincoln Aviator 2021-2023 Lincoln Navigator 2021-2022

How does Ford plan to fix the issue?

While a remedy to address the issue is under development, Ford plans to send notification letters to owners regarding potential safety risks on Monday, according to the NHTSA. The Michigan-based carmaker will send another round of letters once the remedy is available.

“The owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the remedy performed. There will be no charge for this service,” according to the NHTSA report.

Ford began investigating the issue in recent years, launching a September 2022 review into fuel pump problems in 2021–2022 vehicles after a spike in warranty claims. The company traced the issue to contamination in low-pressure fuel pumps. While failure rates initially declined after supplier fixes, new complaints emerged in 2024, according to the report.

Additionally, Ford linked the problem to a supplier defect affecting vehicles built between July 2021 and July 2022. With nearly 2,000 warranty claims, the automaker approved a recall on June 30, 2025. Ford is unaware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this issue.

What are the warning signs of loss of fuel pressure for consumers?

Loss of fuel pressure may occur when internal contamination or reduced clearances in the low-pressure fuel pump lead to increased friction and a higher risk of vapor lock, especially when fuel levels are low, according to the report.

“Prior to fuel pump failure, the customer may experience poor engine performance (misfiring or running rough), a check engine light, or a reduction in engine power,” the NHTSA states. “Fuel pump failure is more likely to occur in low fuel or warm weather and hot fuel conditions in the fuel tank.”