Gabby Beckford turned her passion for adventure and travel into a mission to empower. Her popular travel and lifestyle blog, Packs Light, began as a side hustle, sharing her love of travel. Now, Beckford has transformed it into a brand representing the life experience and inspiration one can gain through seeing the world, especially for solo female travelers.
Growing up as an military brat, Beckford always had an affinity for travel. At 17, she was bitten by the solo travel bug after a trip to Iceland, where she quickly learned that venturing out was the quickest way to self-discovery.
Using the blog as her diary, Beckford began sharing her trips on social media and partnering with brands, which allowed her the opportunity and funds to live out her wildest dreams.
Her personable approach to content creation and strategic marketing skills brought a unique perspective to the travel industry.
She helped brands connect with younger women of color with the hope of encouraging them to seek out life-changing experiences.
Packs Light now offers a digital dashboard that lists travel grants, internships, jobs and scholarships for travelers and content creators at all levels.
Her philosophy of “Why not?” instead of “Why?” encourages women to believe they are capable of anything.
Blavity spoke with Beckford about her love of travel and how she turned her pastime into a passion.
What inspired you to launch Packs Light?
Packs Light was born from my belief that the transformative power of exploration should be accessible to everyone regardless of background or financial situation and that representation is important in the travel space and beyond.
Growing up as a first-generation American, I often felt pressured by the weight of expectations from society yet constricted by the limitations placed on individuals from marginalized communities. I wanted more freedom and opportunity, which I found through my first solo trip at age 17. It broadened my horizons and instilled confidence and independence that I wanted to share with others. I saw a gap in the market for resources and support tailored specifically for young Black and Brown individuals who aspire to travel but may feel discouraged by financial, logistical or cultural barriers.
Thus, I created Packs Light, a platform to empower and inspire others to seek risk, seize opportunities and see the world. Through curated resources, mentorship and community engagement, I aim to make the incredible accessible, helping individuals realize they can embark on meaningful adventures and create lasting memories. My mission is to foster a sense of belonging and adventure, ensuring that everyone feels they have a place in the world of travel.
When did you realize Packs Light could be more than a side business and allow you to become a full-time entrepreneur?
I began considering Packs Light as a full-time income opportunity in 2018. I realized Packs Light could be more than a side business — or at least I wanted it to be — a few months into my first full-time job out of college. I had been balancing my corporate job in tech with blogging and sharing travel opportunities, but the more I poured into Packs Light, the more it grew. The real shift happened when I started receiving messages from people who had used my resources to travel for the first time, some even abroad. I saw firsthand my impact on people’s lives, especially young travelers from underrepresented backgrounds.
The tipping point came when brands approached me for collaborations, offering payments that matched or exceeded what I earned in my 9-to-5 job. It became clear that the demand for authentic, accessible travel content was growing, and I had created something special. Packs Light wasn’t just a hobby anymore. It was a movement, and I knew that if I went all-in, I could build a business that aligned with my passion for travel, representation and empowerment. Taking that leap of faith to leave my tech career was scary, but it was my best decision ever.
Can you share some key strategies you used to grow your social media following?
Authenticity, consistency and innovation were key to growing my following. I focused on sharing genuine travel experiences, providing valuable tips and building a community where my audience could see themselves represented. Instead of prioritizing trends, I used them strategically to support my storytelling and never vice versa. I also leaned into video content, which helped me connect with people on a deeper level and showed another layer of my personality and mindset of delusional confidence and abundance. Finally, collaborations with other influencers and brands, alongside investing the time in engaging with my audience in the comment section and through livestreams, also helped foster organic growth for Packs Light. I wanted my followers to feel seen, and that’s been a cornerstone of Packs Light’s growth.
View this post on Instagram
Your background includes tech work. How has that influenced your approach to running Packs Light?
Surprisingly, I attribute much of my success as a creative and social media influencer to my technical background! With my technical background, I’ve developed a problem-solving mindset and an understanding of data that has shaped every aspect of my business. Tech taught me to think analytically and to approach challenges with a strategic, methodical mindset, which has been invaluable as I scaled my platform.
For example, learning how to leverage SEO, optimize my website and build email marketing funnels didn’t intimidate me because I already had a strong coding and data analysis foundation from my B.S. mathematics and engineering courses.I’m not just creating content; I’m also tracking how it performs, experimenting with different approaches, and refining my strategy based on hard data, which I did daily in my role as a Scrum-certified quality engineer. These experiences now assist me in staying agile and making decisions rooted in logic, not just gut feelings.
Being tech-savvy also means I’m undeterred by algorithm changes or fluctuations in social media engagement. I see them as puzzles to solve rather than obstacles. That blend of creativity and technical know-how has helped me turn Packs Light into a scalable, sustainable business. Tech gave me the confidence to build something bigger than myself.
Why was travel so essential for you to incorporate into a business?
I initially didn’t plan to turn travel into a business, but it became essential because it represents everything I value: freedom, growth and adventure.
I remember my high school English teacher giving us an exciting assignment in my senior year: write a letter to ourselves 10 years later. When thinking of the dream job I wanted for my future self, I remember struggling and ultimately deciding that I had no dream job, only a dream lifestyle. I wrote that I hoped I would make “six figures, wake up each morning happy and be free to travel the world!”
I’ve always been passionate about creating a life centered around personal, lifestyle and financial freedom; for me, travel was the perfect vehicle to achieve that. If I had found that balance as a marketing executive or movie location scout, it’s possible I could have been in content. But when the opportunity arose to build Packs Light, it felt like a natural extension of who I am. Travel became my platform, not just for me, but to show others, especially those from marginalized communities, that they, too, could create a life of freedom and adventure. It’s not just a business; it’s my mission.
Can you elaborate on your Paid Travel Opportunities (PTO) Dashboard and how it has helped young travelers explore the world for free?
My Paid Travel Opportunities (PTO) Dashboard is one of the projects I’m most proud of because it was born from my mission to make travel accessible to everyone, regardless of financial means. When I was in college, I stumbled upon a travel scholarship that changed my life. It allowed me to study abroad in Dubai — completely funded. That experience opened my eyes to the fact that there are so many opportunities for young people to travel for free or at a low cost, but they’re often buried or hard to find.
I created the PTO Dashboard as a solution to this problem. It’s a curated list of scholarships, fellowships, contests, and other travel opportunities I’ve personally vetted, designed to allow young people to explore the world without the financial burden. The dashboard has helped hundreds of aspiring travelers secure funding for life-changing experiences they never knew existed or would have had an awareness of otherwise. And I’m scaling things up as we speak!
In 2025, the PTO Dashboard will evolve into SeekPTO, a travel tech platform that makes it easier for people to find and secure bucket list travel opportunities. It also offers application tips, community support and accountability to help people win these opportunities. It’s about giving people the tools and confidence to create their luck and see the world.
As a co-founder of the Black Travel Alliance, what initiatives have you undertaken to increase representation in the travel industry?
The mission of the Black Travel Alliance (BTA) as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit has always been to increase the visibility and representation of Black travelers in an industry where we’ve historically been underrepresented. As a co-founder, I supported one of our most impactful initiatives, the #PullUpForTravel campaign, where we called on travel brands to share their diversity metrics publicly. We wanted to see accurate data on how they were incorporating Black voices — not just in their marketing but also in their hiring practices and leadership. This campaign was eye-opening for many brands and helped start meaningful conversations about accountability and diversity in the travel space.
Another initiative I’m proud to have been part of as a member of our Research Committee is the Black Traveler Research Study, which uncovered that Black U.S. travelers spend over $109 billion on leisure travel annually. That statistic is a powerful tool in advocating for more representation and opportunities for Black creators and travelers. By showing the economic power of Black travelers, we’ve been able to push for greater inclusivity in marketing campaigns and partnerships. The BTA also provides resources and support for Black content creators, helping them grow, gain visibility and secure fair compensation.
How have you leveraged LinkedIn to build your brand and grow Packs Light? What advice would you give to entrepreneurs looking to use the platform effectively?
LinkedIn has been an invaluable tool for me as a ‘creatorpreneur‘ in some unexpected ways. While consumer-facing platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube allow me to connect with my audience through travel tips and stories, LinkedIn is for professionals and businesses. It’s a space to showcase my expertise, industry insights and thought leadership to decision-makers and brands. It’s where I can go beyond travel stories and talk about the strategies behind them, the business of being a creator, and the importance of representation in travel from a professional lens!
I’ve used LinkedIn to connect with brands, secure speaking engagements and build partnerships. Sharing the behind-the-scenes of my entrepreneurial journey has opened doors to B2B collaborations, consulting opportunities and even corporate workshops with Fortune 500 companies like Google and Mastercard. It’s where I’ve positioned myself as a travel influencer and a leader in the creator economy.
My advice to other entrepreneurs? Don’t overthink it. First, ensure your profile is fully optimized — use every feature available to showcase who you are and what you do. Then, approach LinkedIn like you would any other platform:
- Share your story authentically.
- Engage with your network.
- Be proactive in reaching out to potential collaborators.
You never know who might see your post and how it could lead to a new opportunity!
Your TEDx Talk focused on creating your luck and seeing the world for free. How has this philosophy shaped your business model and the services you offer?
The crux of my TEDx Talk, “Why More People Should Practice Delusional Confidence,” was to encourage people to create their luck and, when in doubt, ask themselves, “Why not?” instead of “Why?” That philosophy has been central to everything I’ve built with Packs Light.
When I started, I had no connections in the travel industry, no wealthy background and no blueprint to follow. But I believed that if I sought opportunities, took risks and stayed open to new possibilities, I could create the life I wanted — and I’ve applied that mindset to my business every step.
This philosophy is at the core of the services I offer. Whether through my PTO Dashboard, where I help people find scholarships and fellowships to see the world for free, or my workshops on Gen Z marketing and personal branding, the goal is always to empower others to create their luck. I want people to know that they don’t need to wait for permission or the “perfect moment” — they can take action and craft the life and experiences they dream of. My business model revolves around providing the tools, resources and mindset shifts needed to make that happen.
Can you share some insights into how you’ve monetized Packs Light?
Monetizing Packs Light has been about thinking outside the box and leveraging my skills beyond being a “travel influencer.” One of the main ways I’ve monetized my brand is through sponsored content. I work with travel brands, tourism boards and companies whose values align with mine to create authentic campaigns across my platforms. Whether it’s Instagram posts, blog features or video content, I ensure the partnerships are a natural fit for my audience. I focus on maintaining trust with my community, so I only work with brands that resonate with them.
Beyond sponsored content, B2B partnerships have been a massive part of my business. I offer consulting and internal corporate workshops for companies on topics like Gen Z marketing and diversity in travel, where I share insights from my experiences. These workshops have been an exciting way to monetize my expertise and expand my impact beyond the travel space. I’ve worked with incredible Fortune 500 companies like Google, PepsiCo, Mastercard and Chase Bank, helping them better understand and connect with younger, diverse audiences.
I’ve focused on creating multiple streams of income that allow me to stay true to my mission while growing my brand sustainably.
How has being recognized with awards like Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel: Emerging Voice Award impacted your business and personal brand?
Being recognized with awards like Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel: Emerging Voice has greatly boosted my business and personal brand. It’s more than just validation — it signals to the industry and my audience that my work is impactful and resonating on a larger scale. These awards have opened doors I never imagined, from partnerships with bigger brands to invitations for speaking engagements at major events. It’s given me a level of credibility, allowing me to elevate Packs Light and be seen as a creator and a thought leader in the travel and influencer spaces. They’ve also led to subsequent award nominations such as Newsweek’s 2021 Future of Travel: Creator of the Year Award, of which I was a finalist, and this year’s ADCOLOR 2024 Influencer Award, of which I am a Top 3 Finalist (results announced on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at the ADCOLOR Awards in Los Angeles!).
On a personal level, these recognitions have helped me gain confidence in my mission and what I’m building. I’ve always known that my focus on representation, travel and empowerment was important. However, having it acknowledged on such a prestigious level made me realize that this work is needed and valued. It has also expanded my reach, connecting me with other influential figures in the travel industry and allowing me to continue advocating for diversity and accessibility in travel on a global scale. These awards have helped me grow my platform while reinforcing my commitment to empowering others to see the world.
What challenges have you faced as a young, Black female entrepreneur in the travel industry, and how do you hope to increase representation in the travel space?
As proudly as I embrace my Blackness, I’m also deeply aware that as a lighter-skinned Black woman, my experiences of marginalization are not equal to, or the same as, my dark-skinned sisters or those who are visibly disabled, queer or face additional layers of discrimination due to their identities. I know my privilege in that, but it doesn’t erase the challenges I’ve faced as a young, Black female entrepreneur in an industry that often questions our presence.
I’ve personally faced several challenges — some visible, some more subtle. For example, I’ve experienced prejudice expressed as skepticism about my expertise and thought leadership in both the travel and marketing spaces. Whether because of my age, gender or ethnicity (or, most likely, a combination of the three), decision-makers have second-guessed my knowledge, questioned my success or delivered subtle microaggressions — all while expecting constant gratitude and grace in my every response. It can be extremely draining.
Another of the most persistent challenges is underrepresentation. It’s not uncommon, as it should be, that I am the only person of color on a press trip or in a room where decisions are made, which is intimidating and isolating. I’ve also encountered tokenism, where brands may only approach me during Black History Month or when they want to appear diverse, but interest isn’t there the rest of the year. It can feel like you’re included for optics rather than genuine engagement. Navigating these spaces and pushing back against these practices while still trying to grow my brand has been challenging.
Even when trying to collaborate with Black-owned brands or destinations, we face additional barriers — limited budgets for creators, often tied to underfunded state tourism boards that don’t invest in our stories. It’s frustrating because we know our value, yet we’re constantly having to justify it, often to people who’ve never needed to fight for space like we do.
But despite these frustrations, I remain hopeful and committed to amplifying diverse voices in media. I’m also deeply committed to increasing representation in the travel space, and I believe it requires a multi-faceted approach.
One of my main strategies is to continue to leverage my social media presence to highlight the travel stories of individuals from underrepresented communities, especially women of color and marginalized groups. I want people who often feel excluded from the mainstream travel conversation to see themselves in my experiences and feel inspired to embark on their journeys. I’ll continue to prioritize partnering with brands and organizations that believe representation is vital because it helps shift perceptions of who belongs in the travel world. I plan to continue to innovate new ways to focus on community-building — both online and offline — through workshops, mentorship programs and social media engagement. I’m also pushing the industry to do better, holding brands accountable through initiatives like the Black Travel Alliance and amplifying diverse narratives in travel.
Another significant part of this mission is expanding internal initiatives like my Packs Light Travel Grants. These grants, designed explicitly for BIPOC travelers, actively break down financial barriers that often keep marginalized communities from exploring the world. Whether it’s my most recent Solo, Not Solo Group Travel Grant or my 2023 Study Abroad Redo Travel Grant, these opportunities provide funding and empower recipients to share their unique travel experiences with others, further enriching the narrative of diversity in travel.
Ultimately, I hope Packs Light’s legacy will help reshape the travel industry into a more inclusive space where diversity is acknowledged and celebrated.