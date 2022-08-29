Gabby Beckford turned her passion for adventure and travel into a mission to empower. Her popular travel and lifestyle blog, Packs Light, began as a side hustle, sharing her love of travel. Now, Beckford has transformed it into a brand representing the life experience and inspiration one can gain through seeing the world, especially for solo female travelers.

Growing up as an military brat, Beckford always had an affinity for travel. At 17, she was bitten by the solo travel bug after a trip to Iceland, where she quickly learned that venturing out was the quickest way to self-discovery.

Using the blog as her diary, Beckford began sharing her trips on social media and partnering with brands, which allowed her the opportunity and funds to live out her wildest dreams.

Her personable approach to content creation and strategic marketing skills brought a unique perspective to the travel industry.

She helped brands connect with younger women of color with the hope of encouraging them to seek out life-changing experiences.

Packs Light now offers a digital dashboard that lists travel grants, internships, jobs and scholarships for travelers and content creators at all levels.

Her philosophy of “Why not?” instead of “Why?” encourages women to believe they are capable of anything.

Blavity spoke with Beckford about her love of travel and how she turned her pastime into a passion.