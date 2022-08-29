George Bell, the man christened the “tallest man in the nation” at 7 feet, 8 inches tall, has died. He was 67 years old.

In 2007, Guinness World Records recognized the former sheriff’s deputy as the tallest person in America, a title he had held for many years. According to People, the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office revealed his death in a Facebook post, which featured a photo of him from his 14-year tenure with the department.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former deputy George Bell. George was a valued member of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office from December 2000 – May 2014,” the post read. “He was well known for many things, but for those who worked with him he will be remembered for his kind and fun-loving personality. He will always be considered a member of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office family. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Beyond his towering height, George Bell is remembered for his athletic career

ABC affiliate WVEC-TV shared that the Virginia native died at his residence in Durham, N.C. He was surrounded by his family and close friends.

Bell’s height was always a topic of conversation, making him a stand out in any room he entered. He was often asked if he played basketball, according to The New York Times. The answer? Yes! In the 80s, he played for California’s Biola University basketball team. After college, he joined the Harlem Wizards, a professional sports franchise similar to the Harlem Globetrotters.

George Bell embraced life’s challenges with grace and love

Bell’s unique height led him to add “actor” to his resume after he appeared as himself on Season 4 of FX’s American Horror Story: Freakshow.

“There’s a lot of challenges for us being so tall,” he said, per People. “Like how do I fit in cars, or where do I find clothes? I have a hard time sleeping in beds.”

“Those challenges are not an issue to me at all. I’ve learned over the years of living just to deal with them as they are and not let it become a mental problem,” Bell added.

Bell’s only child, Dawnie Bell, opened up about what it was like growing up with such a tall dad.

“He loved any shape, any size, any color, any — he didn’t care who you were,” she said in an interview with The Virginian Pilot. “He just loved people. He loved life. He was just a bag full of love.”